New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Announces February 2025 Total Gaming Revenue Results

ATLANTIC CITY — Today the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement announced the February 2025 total gaming revenue results.

Casino Win:

Casino Win for the nine casino hotels was $203.5 million for February 2025, reflecting a decrease of 3.8% when compared to $211.6 million reported for February 2024. Year-to-date Casino Win was $413.5 million through February 2025, reflecting a decrease of 0.7% compared to the prior year-to-date period. The Monthly Gross Revenue Reports are posted at https://www.njoag.gov/about/divisions-and-offices/division-of-gaming-enforcement-home/financial-and-statistical-information/monthly-gross-revenue-reports/

Internet Gaming Win:

Internet Gaming Win for the casinos and their partners was $207.8 million for February 2025, reflecting growth of 14.0% when compared to $182.3 million reported for February 2024. Year-to-date Internet Gaming Win was $429.4 million through February 2025, reflecting growth of 17.4% when compared to $365.6 million for the prior year-to-date period. The Monthly Internet Gaming Gross Revenue Reports are posted at https://www.njoag.gov/about/divisions-and-offices/division-of-gaming-enforcement-home/financial-and-statistical-information/monthly-internet-gross-revenue-reports/

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue:

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue for the casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $73.6 million for February 2025, reflecting growth of 8.9% when compared to $67.6 million reported for February 2024. Year-to-date Sports Wagering Gross Revenue was $195.8 million through February 2025, reflecting a decrease of 17.9% when compared to $238.3 million reported for the prior year-to-date period. The Monthly Sports Wagering Tax Returns are posted at https://www.njoag.gov/about/divisions-and-offices/division-of-gaming-enforcement-home/financial-and-statistical-information/monthly-sports-wagering-revenue-reports/

Total Gaming Revenue:

Total Gaming Revenue for the casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $484.8 million for February 2025, reflecting 5.1% growth when compared to $461.5 million reported for February 2024. Year-to-date Total Gaming Revenue was $1.04 billion through February 2025, reflecting 1.8% growth when compared to $1.02 billion reported for the prior year-to-date period. Total Gross Revenue Taxes were $53.3 million for February 2025 and $115.4 million for the year-to-date through February 2025.

