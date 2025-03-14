New: CEO Summit Addressing Funding and Programmatic Imperatives In Justice

KINGMAKERS OF OAKLAND 2025 SPRING SYMPOSIUM SET FOR APRIL 10-12, 2025

Oakland, CA –March 14, 2025 –Kingmakers of Oakland (KOO), a leading organization in transforming education systems and improving outcomes for Black students leveraging a targeted universalism framework announces the theme, dates and speakers for its annual conference. “Black Love: Joy, Healing & Hope,” will inform programming over the three-day convening set for April 10-12, 2025. The event will take place again in Oakland bringing together educators, community leaders, students, and stakeholders from across the country to share best practices and engage in a transformative dialogue.

New this year to kick off the session is a CEO’s Summit hosted by Kingmakers of Oakland founder, Chris Chatmon with renowned co-host Fred Blackwell of The San Francisco Foundation (SFF), one of the largest community foundations in the country. SFF works hand-in-hand with donors, community leaders, and both public and private partners to create thriving communities throughout the Bay Area. Leaders in philanthropy and corporate giving are encouraged to participate. Community Bank of the Bay has announced it is supporting Spring Symposium this year as a Champion level sponsor, with the Helen Wyman from the institution remarking, “We remain dedicated to continuing our support of the Kingmakers of Oakland mission and success of Black male achievement as well as share in thought leadership at the CEO Summit.” The theme of the 2025 Symposium emphasizes the power of Black love as a source of healing, joy, and hope and the breakfast will launch an engaging discussion among leaders to explore the opportunities and challenges mission driven initiatives face in today’s dynamic landscape. Topics will range from how to strengthen community impact and respond to the growing needs of those served within the educational ecosystem as well as social and economic justice movements.

Over the course of the three-day symposium, participants will engage in powerful conversations and workshops designed to explore how Black cultural principles can shape the future of education and support the holistic development of all students. Returning featured speakers include Professor and author, Shawn Ginwright, and on this occasion, to demonstrate the fullest expression of love and wisdom, he will be appearing with his wife of 30 years, Nedra Ginwright, Chief Flourish officer of the Flourish Agenda in Oakland.

The symposium will feature workshops, panel discussions, and interactive sessions led by educators, researchers, youth leaders, and community organizers. KOO is committed to amplifying the voices of Black youth throughout the event, ensuring that their perspectives on educational transformation remain at the center of the conversation. The Symposium will culminate as tradition with its signature Student Showcase, featuring youth exhibitions and performances of what the youth working with Kingmakers of Oakland and its partners have learned through mentoring, Academies and other programs.

This year’s event will continue to build upon Kingmakers of Oakland's mission to cultivate the environments where Black students can thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. Participants will leave the symposium with actionable insights, a renewed sense of purpose, and a deeper understanding of how Black love can be harnessed to build a more just educational system for all students.

About Kingmakers of Oakland

Kingmakers of Oakland reimagines systems of education, culture, and wellness while driving narrative change that celebrates Black people and culture and improving educational and life outcomes for Black boys from Pre-K to PhD. We believe in a world where all Black boys and men are seen as and see themselves as brilliant, beautiful, and possessing innate greatness as Kings; We believe in a world where society’s systems, structures, conditions and culture enable all of us to reach our full potential.

Speaker Bios

FRED BLACKWELL

​​Fred Blackwell is the CEO of the San Francisco Foundation, one of the largest community foundations in the country. The San Francisco Foundation works hand-in-hand with donors, community leaders, and both public and private partners to create thriving communities throughout the Bay Area. Since joining the foundation in 2014, Blackwell has led it in a renewed commitment to social justice through an equity agenda focused on racial and economic inclusion.

NEDRA GINWRIGHT

Nedra Ginwright is Chief Flourish Officer at the Flourish Agenda, a national nonprofit consulting firm that works with youth of color, schools, youth-serving organizations, foundations, and local governments to build and implement strategies that allow young people to flourish. She has a Master’s Degree in Marriage, Family and Child Counseling from California State University East Bay. Nedra previously co-founded and led Leadership Excellence, an organization which provided leadership development to African American youth.

SHAWN GINWRIGHT

Dr. Shawn Ginwright is the Jerome T. Murphy Professor of Practice at Harvard Graduate School of Education. His groundbreaking work on trauma, healing, and the empowerment of African American youth has earned him a reputation as an innovator, provocateur, and thought leader in the field of education. He is also a seasoned non-profit leader, serving as the co-founder and chief executive officer of Flourish Agenda, Inc., a research lab, and consulting firm dedicated to unlocking the power of healing and empowering youth of color, as well as their adult allies, to drive transformative change in their schools and communities.

