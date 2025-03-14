Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little commented on the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee’s (JFAC) action today in advancing the recommendation from his KEEPING PROMISES plan to add $30 million in ongoing funding for critical water infrastructure projects.

“Idaho farmers worked hard last year to arrive at a new water deal that protects Idaho agriculture and secures Idaho’s water sovereignty. The success of the new deal hinges on the infrastructure projects this funding will help cover. I appreciate the Idaho Legislature for keeping this important issue at the forefront so Idaho does not turn out like other states in the Colorado Basin that ceded control of their water to the courts, the federal government, or other states,” Governor Little said.