News Release 25B4001598 additional charges of sexual assault and aggravated domestic assault // Jason Seiple

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B4001598

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: Troop B-West BCI Rutland

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

DATE/TIME: Various dates

INCIDENT LOCATION: Poultney VT

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault, Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Jason Seiple

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police BCI conducted a follow-up investigation following the recent arrest of Jason Seiple (25B4001588, aggravated domestic assault). It was determined that Jason Seiple committed additional acts constituting aggravated domestic assault and sexual assault upon an adult victim in the timeframe of January 2024.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 3-17-25 1230 PM

COURT: Rutland Criminal

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center

BAIL: Jason Seiple is being held without bail from the previous charge. No additional bail was sought for these new charges.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – West

124 State Place Rutland VT 05701

802 773 9101