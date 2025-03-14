News Release 25B4001598 additional charges of sexual assault and aggravated domestic assault // Jason Seiple
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4001598
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: Troop B-West BCI Rutland
CONTACT#: 802 773 9101
DATE/TIME: Various dates
INCIDENT LOCATION: Poultney VT
VIOLATION: Sexual Assault, Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Jason Seiple
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police BCI conducted a follow-up investigation following the recent arrest of Jason Seiple (25B4001588, aggravated domestic assault). It was determined that Jason Seiple committed additional acts constituting aggravated domestic assault and sexual assault upon an adult victim in the timeframe of January 2024.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 3-17-25 1230 PM
COURT: Rutland Criminal
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center
BAIL: Jason Seiple is being held without bail from the previous charge. No additional bail was sought for these new charges.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson
Vermont State Police Troop B – West
124 State Place Rutland VT 05701
802 773 9101
