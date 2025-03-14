Disaster Recovery Center in Mercer County will Temporarily Close on Saturday March 15
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Mercer County will be temporarily closed on Saturday, March 15, and will re-open on Monday, March 17 at 8 a.m. It will also be temporarily closed on Saturday, March 22, but will re-open on Monday, March 24 at 8 a.m.
A DRC is a one-stop shop where survivors can meet face-to-face with FEMA representatives, apply for FEMA assistance, get help understanding and responding to a FEMA letter, receive referrals to local assistance, apply with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for low-interest disaster loans, and much more. To find the DRC closest to you, including addresses and hours, visit FEMA.gov/drc or text DRC and a ZIP code to 43362.
There are other ways to stay in touch with FEMA.
- Apply by phone at 800-621-3362
- Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov
- Apply with the FEMA App
- Download the free FEMA mobile app, available at Google Play or the Apple App Store
- Apply in person at one of our other FEMA West Virginia Disaster Recovery Centers:
|Mercer County Disaster Recovery Center
|McDowell County Disaster Recovery Center
|
Lifeline Princeton Church of God
250 Oakvale Road
Princeton, WV 24740
Hours of operation:
Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Closed Sundays
Closed March 15, March 22, April 19
|
Bradshaw Town Hall
10002 Marshall Hwy
Bradshaw, WV 24817
Hours of operation:
Monday to Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed Sundays
|Mingo County Disaster Recovery Center
|Wyoming County Disaster Recovery Center
|
Williamson Campus
1601 Armory Drive
Williamson, WV 25661
Hours of operation:
Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed on Sundays
|
Wyoming Court House
24 Main Ave
Pineville, WV 24874
Hours of operation:
Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Closed on Sundays
- Visit fema.gov/drc to find the latest recovery center information
For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4861 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.
###
FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters.
Follow FEMA online, on X @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol, on FEMA's Facebook page or Espanol page and at FEMA's YouTube account. Also, follow on X FEMA_Cam.
For preparedness information follow the Ready Campaign on X at @Ready.gov, on Instagram @Ready.gov or on the Ready Facebook page.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.