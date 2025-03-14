Submit Release
Disaster Recovery Center in Mercer County will Temporarily Close on Saturday March 15

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Mercer County will be temporarily closed on Saturday, March 15, and will re-open on Monday, March 17 at 8 a.m. It will also be temporarily closed on Saturday, March 22, but will re-open on Monday, March 24 at 8 a.m. 

A DRC is a one-stop shop where survivors can meet face-to-face with FEMA representatives, apply for FEMA assistance, get help understanding and responding to a FEMA letter, receive referrals to local assistance, apply with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for low-interest disaster loans, and much more. To find the DRC closest to you, including addresses and hours, visit FEMA.gov/drc or text DRC and a ZIP code to 43362.  

There are other ways to stay in touch with FEMA.

  • Apply by phone at 800-621-3362
  • Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov
  • Apply with the FEMA App
    • Download the free FEMA mobile app, available at Google Play or the Apple App Store
  • Apply in person at one of our other FEMA West Virginia Disaster Recovery Centers:
Mercer County Disaster Recovery Center McDowell County Disaster Recovery Center

Lifeline Princeton Church of God

250 Oakvale Road 

Princeton, WV 24740
 

Hours of operation:

Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Closed Sundays 

Closed March 15, March 22, April 19

Bradshaw Town Hall

10002 Marshall Hwy

Bradshaw, WV 24817
 

Hours of operation:

Monday to Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed Sundays
Mingo County Disaster Recovery Center Wyoming County Disaster Recovery Center

Williamson Campus

1601 Armory Drive

Williamson, WV 25661
 

Hours of operation:

Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Closed on Sundays

Wyoming Court House

24 Main Ave

Pineville, WV 24874
 

Hours of operation:

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Closed on Sundays
  • Visit fema.gov/drc to find the latest recovery center information

 

 

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4861 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

