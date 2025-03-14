Disaster Recovery Center in Mercer County will Temporarily Close on Saturday March 15

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Mercer County will be temporarily closed on Saturday, March 15, and will re-open on Monday, March 17 at 8 a.m. It will also be temporarily closed on Saturday, March 22, but will re-open on Monday, March 24 at 8 a.m.

A DRC is a one-stop shop where survivors can meet face-to-face with FEMA representatives, apply for FEMA assistance, get help understanding and responding to a FEMA letter, receive referrals to local assistance, apply with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for low-interest disaster loans, and much more. To find the DRC closest to you, including addresses and hours, visit FEMA.gov/drc or text DRC and a ZIP code to 43362.

There are other ways to stay in touch with FEMA.

Apply by phone at 800-621-3362

Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov

Apply with the FEMA App Download the free FEMA mobile app, available at Google Play or the Apple App Store

Apply in person at one of our other FEMA West Virginia Disaster Recovery Centers:

Mercer County Disaster Recovery Center McDowell County Disaster Recovery Center Lifeline Princeton Church of God 250 Oakvale Road Princeton, WV 24740

Hours of operation: Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Closed Sundays Closed March 15, March 22, April 19 Bradshaw Town Hall 10002 Marshall Hwy Bradshaw, WV 24817

Hours of operation: Monday to Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Sundays Mingo County Disaster Recovery Center Wyoming County Disaster Recovery Center Williamson Campus 1601 Armory Drive Williamson, WV 25661

Hours of operation: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Sundays Wyoming Court House 24 Main Ave Pineville, WV 24874

Hours of operation: Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed on Sundays

Visit fema.gov/drc to find the latest recovery center information

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4861 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

