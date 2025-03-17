LATE BLOOMER BABY BOOMER: Hilarious Essays About the Absurdities of Life, Coming Out, and Teaching in the Inner City

LATE BLOOMER BABY BOOMER Steve Milliken

What happens when the class clown grows up, owns his truth, and tackles the challenges of teaching? Think School of Rock, but gayer—and with fewer guitar solos.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In “Late Bloomer Baby Boomer: A Collection of Humorous Essays About Being Gay Back in the Day and Finally Finding My Way,” Steve Milliken reflects on his life, filled with laugh-out-loud moments and a relentless pursuit of self-acceptance and success—spoiler: it’s a comedy of errors…With sharp wit and perceptive storytelling reminiscent of David Sedaris, Milliken transforms life’s awkward moments—including first dates, struggles with self-acceptance, and chaotic urban classroom moments—into a riotous and relatable read. If inner-city teaching is a battlefield, this book includes the funniest war chronicle ever written—by a gay soldier armed only with sarcasm and a rainbow dry-erase marker.This book is for anyone who’s gay, knows someone who’s gay, or “straight” guys who’ve had a gay experience—like matching their belt to their shoes.LAUGH-OUT-LOUD ESSAYS AND HEARTFELT REFLECTIONSEssays like “My Rocky Horror Virginity Show” and “Bitch Ass Snitch” will leave you laughing, as well as others which include reflections on a childhood spent mastering the art of blending in while standing out, and navigating a “don’t ask, don’t tell” teaching career in the inner city. It’s mostly laughs with occasional bursts of wisdom—like a clown who also moonlights as a psychotherapist.This book proves that even life’s cringe-worthy moments can inspire belly laughs—and occasionally, some belated insight. Like not noticing your fly’s been open until the end of your high school reunion and suddenly realizing why everyone was staring at you all night for all the wrong reasons. Or was that just me?“While intelligent and insightful, I counter this by being incredibly gullible and naïve,” says Milliken. “I’m strong yet timid, sarcastic yet caring, and rare but well done. While seemingly an oxymoron, I’m always balanced, like a flamingo on roller skates.”CRITICS AND READERS ARE RAVING ABOUT "LATE BLOOMER BABY BOOMER""Late Bloomer Baby Boomer highlights Milliken’s talent for blending humor and insight, drawing comparisons to celebrated humorists like David Sedaris and Gary Janetti.• Kirkus Reviews: "Delivers great sendups of the gay dating scene… impressive comedic timing. Each essay is short and snappy… A wide-ranging collection driven by humor and insight."• Andi Matheny, actress and author: "Milliken’s writing style is reminiscent of David Sedaris’s quirky humor, but with his own unique spin. Treat yourself to this book if you love writing that will make you laugh out loud!"MORE THAN LAUGHTERLate Bloomer Baby Boomer offers more than humor—it’s a celebration of resilience, identity, and the human spirit.• Sigfried Schaefer, OUT in Jersey Magazine: "This book reminds us with extremely funny anecdotes and essays that the best remedy for the stress of living with a marginalized identity truly is laughter."NOW AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE ON AMAZON & INGRAMSPARK.• IngramSpark ISBN: 9798330435715Get your copy today and discover why laughter—and self-discovery—is the best remedy for life’s absurdities!PUBLICITY CONTACTContact the author for review copies, interview requests or additional information.Learn more about Steve Milliken at http://www.stevemilliken.com/ and https://www.latebloomerbabyboomer.org/

