Governor Mills Announces Re-Nomination of Phil Bartlett as Chair of the Maine Public Utilities Commission

During his tenure as Chair, Bartlett has led the PUC through significant initiatives to strengthen utility oversight, improve Maine's electric grid, and navigate unprecedented challenges in global energy markets

Governor Janet Mills today announced that she will re-nominate Phil Bartlett as Chair of the Maine Public Utilities Commission (PUC). Governor Mills first nominated Bartlett, a former Maine Senate Majority Leader and Chair of the Legislature's Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee, as PUC Chair in 2019.

During his tenure at the PUC, Bartlett guided the commission during many significant initiatives, including strengthening oversight and accountability of Maine's electric utilities, regulation and integration of multiple renewable energy projects, planning for improved grid reliability and resilience, and delivering safe, affordable, reliable energy for Maine ratepayers amid unprecedented challenges in global energy markets.

"As Chair, Phil Bartlett has led the Public Utilities Commission during a time of expansive and complicated changes to Maine's energy and utility environment," said Governor Mills. "He has compiled a strong record of service to ensure our utilities are more transparent and accountable, that our grid can become more resilient to extreme storms, and that ratepayers of Maine have the safe, reliable utility services they deserve. I'm pleased to put forward his re-nomination as PUC Chair."

"I am honored that Governor Mills has re-nominated me as Chair of the PUC," said Phil Bartlett."I look forward to continuing my service to the people of Maine."

Prior to his service at the PUC, Bartlett served in the Maine Senate from 2004 to 2012 and was elected by his peers to serve as Senate Majority Leader from 2008 to 2010. Bartlett chaired the Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee as well as the Joint Select Committee on Maine's Energy Future.

Bartlett, an attorney, is a native of Gorham, Maine and a graduate of Gorham High School. He graduated from Tufts University, where he graduated Summa Cum Laude with a major in Economics and Political Science, and has a J.D. from Harvard Law School. He taught micro and macroeconomics at the collegiate level.

Bartlett's re-nomination is subject to review by the Joint Standing Committee on Energy, Utilities and Technology and final confirmation by the Maine State Senate.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, natural gas, telecommunications and water utilities to ensure that Maine consumers enjoy safe, adequate and reliable services at rates that are just and reasonable for both consumers and utilities.

The Commission oversees emerging competitive markets for some of these services. The PUC's three full-time Commissioners serve staggered terms of 6 years. The Governor designates one Commissioner as Chairman. The Commissioners make all final Commission decisions by public vote or action of the majority.