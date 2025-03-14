Proactive MD Announces Partnership with the American Heart Association and Sponsorship of the Triangle Heart Ball

Healthcare innovator supports the Nation of Lifesavers initiative to advance cardiac research and emergency preparedness

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proactive MD, a national leader in value-based care, proudly announces its partnership with the American Heart Association and its sponsorship of the Triangle Heart Ball. This sponsorship will provide essential resources to support the American Heart Association’s mission in the Triangle Area, funding training, equipment, research, and the teams coordinating life-saving efforts in Raleigh and Durham, NC.Through this partnership, Proactive MD is contributing to the American Heart Association’s “Nation of Lifesavers” initiative. This initiative aims to expand CPR training and cardiac emergency preparedness by providing CPR kits, AED trainers, educational materials, and cardiac emergency response plan implementation to community organizations. These resources will empower staff and volunteers to learn and apply the lifesaving skill of CPR, enhancing emergency readiness across the region.Ongoing heart disease research is crucial in reducing the number of lives lost each year. Understanding the causes of cardiac events and how to prevent them not only improves health outcomes but also helps lower healthcare costs by reducing the need for critical interventions. Education and training initiatives like these ensure that more individuals are prepared to act quickly and effectively in cardiac emergencies.“We are honored to partner with the American Heart Association and support the Triangle Heart Ball,” said John Collier, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Proactive MD. “By expanding access to life-saving training, we can empower our communities to recognize and respond to cardiac emergencies. Prevention and education are key to saving lives.”This announcement follows Proactive MD’s continued expansion, with new locations recently added in Alabama, California, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah. Since initiating a dynamic growth strategy in 2021, Proactive MD has continuously broadened its offerings to include clinical diagnostics, pathology services, occupational health, virtual and urgent care, healthcare technology, pharmacy products, and an exclusive network of 340B pharmacy providers.Proactive MD’s integrated approach uniquely positions it as the only national primary care provider to own and operate its own labs, pathology groups, pharmacies, 340B networks, and healthcare technology platforms. This comprehensive model is redefining the healthcare experience for patients, employers, and providers alike.About Proactive MDProactive MD is a leading value-based care provider dedicated to transforming healthcare for patients, employers, and health plan partners through innovative, integrated solutions. By partnering with employers and health plans, Proactive MD goes beyond the limitations of traditional primary care and delivers accessible, affordable, and superior care to patients. Built upon strong provider-patient relationships, its integrated model offers centralized clinical diagnostics, pathology services, urgent care, pharmacy services, and healthcare technology. Learn more about how Proactive MD is transforming healthcare at www.proactive.md

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.