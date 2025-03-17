Water Reuse at Aquatech 2025

Dehoust White Paper greywater and heat recovery graywater treatment and heat recovery for double use of drinking water new rainmanager with bluetooth connection to smartphone

Graywater treatment and greywater reuse is essential for green buildings as it is rainwater harvesting. With DEHOUSTConnect owners have access to their devices.

LEIMEN, GERMANY, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DEHOUST GmbH used Aquatech 2025 to present innovations in the field of process water management to the professional world.

The high level of interest has shown that the economical use of our drinking water reserves and thus also the treatment of water already used (grey water) is becoming increasingly important. When it comes to new buildings and renovations, planners and building owners cannot avoid this topic, especially when it comes to proving sustainability.

A video under press releases and photos on our website www.dehoust.com will give you a first impression of the trade fair stand in Amsterdam:

In addition to the further developed GWtec®WRG greywater treatment system with integrated heat recovery, DEHOUST will be focusing on the RM3 and RM5 CONNECT Rain Managers with Bluetooth and web connection.

In greywater recycling, DEHOUST has been relying on membrane technology with both submerged and dry-installed filters for over 20 years - naturally with an Internet connection via the DehoustCONNECT server.

Thanks to its many years of experience in greywater recycling, DEHOUST can supply systems and processes adapted to any application - including treatment using the fluidized bed process.

Direct access to our own plastic tank production, both in the blow molding process and in individual tank construction, makes DEHOUST a strong partner for plant construction.

You can find out more about greywater treatment and graywater recycling with heat recovery in the Dehoust white paper, which you can request at info@dehoust.com.

Take a look at our trade fair stand in this short video.

