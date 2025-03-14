Tutor Up! Strengthens Executive Leadership with Appointment of Education Industry Veteran Joshua S. Powers as COO.

TutorUp Real Teachers, Real Results

TutorUp announced the appointment of Joshua Powers as COO. This positions the company for accelerated growth in the multi-billion dollar online tutoring market.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TUTORUP ANNOUNCES NEW COO JOSHUA POWERS

Tutor Up! Strengthens Executive Leadership with Appointment of Education Industry Veteran Joshua S. Powers as Chief Operating Officer.

Tutor Up, a burgeoning K-12 online tutoring platform, announced the appointment of Joshua Powers as Chief Operating Officer. This strategic addition to the executive team positions the company for accelerated growth in the huge multi-billion dollar global online tutoring market.

Powers brings exceptional depth of experience across education and operational leadership. His unique background combines classroom teaching, school administration as a principal, and executive leadership at a major competitive tutoring organization. This comprehensive understanding of both educational dynamics and business operations aligns perfectly with TutorUp’s mission to transform supplemental education.

“Josh’s appointment represents a pivotal moment in TutorUp’s growth trajectory,” said Ray Capp, CEO of TutorUp. “His track record of scaling education businesses, combined with his firsthand understanding of student needs, will be instrumental in expanding our services and helping children learn.”

TutorUp has established a differentiated position in the online tutoring market by delivering measurable student successes through personalized, one-on-one instruction. Unlike many competitors, 100% of our tutors are certified, experienced classroom teachers, ensuring the highest quality education for students. Our seamless, easy-to-use platform makes it effortless for parents to connect their children with exceptional educators.

Beyond his leadership role, Joshua is also a significant investor in TutorUp, further demonstrating his belief in our vision and growth potential. His strategic insights and financial commitment position us for accelerated expansion, making this an exciting time for our customers and investors.

“The opportunity to enhance educational outcomes at scale is compelling,” said Powers. “TutorUp’s teacher-centric approach, combined with its scalable technology platform, positions us to capture substantial market share in this rapidly growing sector.”

For information about tutoring opportunities or investment inquiries, please contact Ray Capp, ray@tutorup.com.

Ray Capp, CEO

www.TutorUp.Com

https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1brvmNGp3IYY3teuvjp1jlaYARUvL0etCawkgJZ0gjFc/edit#slide=id.p (Pitch Deck)

