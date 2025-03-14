Headache on the Hill 2025 to Bring Over 250 Advocates to Capitol Hill to Demand Action for Headache Disorders

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WASHINGTON, D.C. – March 15, 2025 – On March 18th, over 250 advocates from 45 states and the District of Columbia, including at least 20 children, will gather in Washington, D.C., for the Alliance for Headache Disorders Advocacy ’s (AHDA) annual Headache on the Hill (HOH). This landmark event brings together patients, caregivers, medical professionals, and researchers to call for critical policy changes to improve care and funding for headache disorders, which affect more than 40 million Americans.“For too long, headache disorders, including migraine and cluster headache, have been underrecognized and underfunded despite their tremendous impact on public health,” said Julienne Verdi, Executive Director of AHDA. “Headache on the Hill is a powerful demonstration of our community’s commitment to breaking down barriers to care and ensuring that headache disorders are prioritized in federal health policy.”Headache disorders encompass a range of disabling neurological conditions, including migraine, cluster headache, trigeminal neuralgia, and post-traumatic headache. These disorders can cause severe pain, sensory disturbances, and significant disability. Migraine alone is the second leading cause of disability worldwide and disproportionately affects women. Despite their prevalence and impact, headache disorders remain underdiagnosed, undertreated, and significantly underfunded in research. Individuals living with headache disorders often struggle with stigma, barriers to care, and a lack of effective treatments, making advocacy efforts like Headache on the Hill critical to changing the landscape of care and research.During meetings with Members of Congress and their staff, AHDA advocates will urge lawmakers to take action on key legislative priorities, including:-The Safe Step Act: This bipartisan bill would establish patient protections against step therapy, an insurance practice that forces patients to try and fail on insurer-preferred treatments before accessing doctor-recommended care. Headache disorder patients are among those most impacted by these restrictive protocols, often leading to unnecessary pain, disability, and worsening symptoms.-Protecting NIH Research Funding: Despite migraine being the second leading cause of disability worldwide and the leading cause for young women in the U.S., headache disorders remain among the most underfunded neurological diseases. Increased investment in the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is essential for developing better treatments, improving diagnosis, and advancing research into the biological mechanisms behind these conditions.-Supporting the VA Headache Centers of Excellence: Veterans experience headache disorders at higher rates than the general population, often as a result of traumatic brain injury (TBI) and other service-related exposures. Advocates called for robust funding to support the expansion and operation of these specialized centers within the Veterans Health Administration.“Headache on the Hill provides an opportunity for those impacted by headache disorders to share their stories directly with lawmakers and make their voices heard,” said Verdi. “We are building a movement to demand better care, better policies, and better research for the millions affected by these disabling conditions.”About AHDA:The Alliance for Headache Disorders Advocacy (AHDA) is an umbrella organization uniting headache advocates nationwide. Its mission is to improve the lives of the millions of Americans living with headache disorders through advocacy and policy change. Founded in 2008, the AHDA is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization. More at https://allianceforheadacheadvocacy.org/ . Member organizations include, Alliance for Patient Access, American Academy of Neurology, American Headache Society, American Migraine Foundation, Clusterbusters, Coalition for Headache and Migraine Patients, Chronic Migraine Awareness, Facial Pain Association, Global Healthy Living Foundation, Headache Cooperative of the Pacific, Headache Cooperative of the North East, National Headache Foundation, Miles for Migraine, Southern Headache Society, Spinal CSF Leak Foundation and the US Pain Foundation.About Headache on the Hill:Headache on the Hill (HOH) is an annual advocacy event organized by the AHDA. This event brings together healthcare professionals, headache advocates, patients, caregivers, and researchers to push for federal policies that improve awareness, research funding, and access to care for headache disorders. HOH aims to ensure that the voices of those impacted by headache disorders are heard at the highest levels of government.

