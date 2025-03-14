Deadline Alert: Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming April 28, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (“Rocket Lab” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RKLB) securities between November 12, 2024 and February 25, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

What Happened?

On February 25, 2025, Bleecker Street Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Rocket Lab “has materially misled investors about the likelihood that its Neutron rocket will launch in mid-2025.” The report revealed that the Company’s plans for three barge landing tests, which were originally scheduled to occur in a window between September 2024 and March 2025, had been pushed back to a window beginning in September 2025 and could occur as late as March 2026. The report further revealed significant delays in preparing the Company’s launch pad, including a potable water problem not scheduled to be fixed until January 2026, which would delay launch further. The report also alleged that Company’s only Neutron contract so far is with an “unreliable startup” named E-Space which is described as “risk item.” The report further alleged this “contract is not a full-price deal, contrary to what Rocket Lab has said.”

On this news, Rocket Lab’s stock price fell $2.21, or 9.8%, to close at $20.28 per share on February 25, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company’s plans for three barge landing tests were significantly delayed; (2) a critical potable water problem was not scheduled to be fixed until January 2026, which delayed preparation of the launch pad; (3) as a result of the foregoing, there was a substantial risk that Rocket Lab’s Neutron rocket would not launch in mid-2025; (4) Neutron’s only contract was made at a discount with an unreliable partner; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Rocket Lab securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 28, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

