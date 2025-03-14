Top Floor Learning Receives the SBB Research Group Foundation Grant 

CHICAGO, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top Floor Learning received a $5,000 grant from the SBB Research Group Foundation , which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations.

Top Floor Learning, based in Palmer, MA, provides low-cost or free tutoring and educational programs for adults in Western and Central Massachusetts. For over 35 years, the organization has helped individuals build essential skills through personalized instruction tailored to each learner’s goals. Initially founded as Literacy Volunteers of Quaboag Valley, the organization was formally incorporated as a nonprofit in 2003 and has since expanded its offerings to serve a broader population.

Operating independently within the Palmer Public Library, Top Floor Learning remains a self-funded nonprofit, relying on donations and in-kind support from individuals, corporations, and foundations. Volunteer tutors play a key role in delivering instruction, offering one-on-one sessions in areas such as basic literacy, high school equivalency preparation, English language learning, and citizenship education. Additional programs include specialized tutoring for standardized tests and licensing exams, as well as digital literacy classes.

Recognizing the growing need for technology education, Top Floor Learning has partnered with Senior Planet and Older Adults Technology Services (OATS), both affiliated with AARP, to provide free technology classes for individuals aged 60 and older. These programs empower participants with digital skills necessary for modern communication and online safety.

“Our goal is to provide accessible, high-quality education to those who need it most,” said Donna Kimball, Director from Top Floor Learning. “By equipping individuals with knowledge and skills, we help them take meaningful steps toward personal and professional growth.”

Through its diverse programming and dedicated volunteers, Top Floor Learning continues to foster lifelong learning opportunities, reinforcing the value of education in strengthening communities. Its commitment to accessibility ensures that individuals of all backgrounds have the support they need to achieve their educational goals.

“Top Floor Learning’s commitment to accessible education and lifelong learning is making a lasting impact, and we are happy to support their mission,” said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email: grants@sbbrg.org

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062, United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbrg.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.