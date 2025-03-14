Banned Business Books, Vol. 1, Pricing Challenges the Status Quo in Business Strategy

Cover Artwork

A Bold and Entertaining Take on Pricing Strategy Now Available on Amazon

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if the secrets to pricing success were hidden in a fictional story? Banned Business Books, Vol. 1, Pricing dares to break the mold of traditional business literature, delivering strategic insights through an engaging and unconventional narrative. Released in August 2024, this thought-provoking book is now available on Amazon.Rather than a dry, textbook-style approach, Banned Business Books, Vol. 1, Pricing takes readers on a journey inside a large corporation as a pricing department is built from the ground up. Blending storytelling with real-world pricing strategies, the book delivers a compelling and practical playbook for professionals looking to master the art of pricing.Author David Brown has been featured on the Impact Pricing Podcast ( Episode 618 ) and interviewed by CXO Outlook ( Read More ), where he discussed the intersection of value, pricing, and strategy.“In a world where pricing is often misunderstood or neglected, this book provides a fresh, engaging way to think about building a pricing function from scratch,” says Brown. “Business books don’t have to be boring, they can be both insightful and entertaining.”Perfect for executives, entrepreneurs, and pricing professionals, Banned Business Books, Vol. 1, Pricing offers a unique perspective that is as practical as it is engaging.For more information, visit www.bannedbusinessbooks.com About the Author:David Brown is a pricing expert with a passion for making complex business strategies accessible through storytelling. His work has been featured in leading industry publications and podcasts, and he continues to challenge conventional wisdom with their innovative approach to business literature. He studied Philosophy at the University of North Carolina and went on to earn a master’s degree in Global Marketing Management from Virginia Commonwealth University. He now lives with his family in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he works as a Pricing Director.

