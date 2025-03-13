MVP celebrates women’s history

Did you know 10% of participants in VA’s Million Veteran Program (MVP) are women? To honor them—and all women who served—we’re taking a look at the background of Women’s History Month.

Women have participated in every major military action throughout American history. From unofficial or secret roles in the American Revolution to widespread nursing positions in World War I, to the first large-scale integration of women across all military branches during World War II to the present day, where women make up 17.5% of America’s active-duty forces. Today, women are the fastest growing group in the Veteran population.

According to the National Women’s History Museum, Congress formally designated March as Women’s History Month in 1987. Every year, the National Women’s History Alliance sets a new theme, celebrating the efforts, experiences, influences and contributions of women throughout American history.

We celebrate women’s history in March because of International Women’s Day March 8, which has roots all the way back to 1908 in America.

MVP is committed to research that represents all Veterans

In honor of Women’s History Month, we’re sharing some of MVP’s research findings for women made possible by the Veterans who have joined MVP, including more than 100,000 women who have joined since the program started in 2011:

MVP researchers found that Hispanic or Latin women Veterans had the highest rates of migraines among the Veteran groups studied. These findings lay the groundwork for better migraine care for all Veterans, including specialized care for women Veterans.

Researchers studied the ways hearing loss affects men and women differently and identified sex-specific differences that may lead to targeted medications for hearing loss. They also identified potential causes for hearing loss, which may lead to new preventive screening programs to identify at-risk individuals.

Join MVP to support health care research

MVP studies how genes, lifestyle, military experiences and exposures affect health and wellness. This research is building the path to more personalized health care for Veterans in areas like:

Cancer.

Cardiovascular disease.

Diabetes.

Kidney disease.

Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Substance use disorders.

Suicide prevention.

Traumatic brain injury (TBI).

And more.

You can learn more about MVP or join today online or by calling 866-441-6075 to make an appointment at a participating VA facility. You don’t need to receive your care at VA to participate.