Northwest Digital Heritage reaches one million digital records of cultural heritage collections available to view online

People around Oregon and the world now have free access to search over one million digitized photographs, letters, documents, and more from around the Pacific Northwest. These historic and cultural materials are available in Northwest Digital Heritage, a website that searches the collections of over 300 regional libraries, museums, and cultural heritage organizations.

Northwest Digital Heritage is an online search portal that gathers records from the online collections of libraries, museums, universities, historical societies, and other organizations in Oregon, Washington and Idaho. The site was created in 2021 through a partnership between the Oregon Heritage Commission, State Library of Oregon, and Washington State Library.

Items available through Northwest Digital Heritage span topics, from football and women’s suffrage to Tribal treaties, Black history and culture, Crater Lake, and much more. The content has proven valuable to educators and students doing classroom projects, genealogists researching family connections, scholarly researchers, historians, cultural heritage organizations making exhibits, and other lifelong learners.

The over one million materials include over 60,000 photos from Oregon State Archives’ Oregon Scenic Images Collection, 20,000 items from the Oregon Historical Society Research Library, 5,000 records from the Harney County Library, 13,000 images from the Salem Public Library, and nearly 2,000 materials from the Five Oaks Museum in Washington County.

The collections in Northwest Digital Heritage are also included in the Digital Public Library of America (DPLA), which helps bring this unique and local Northwest content to a national audience. More than 5,000 institutions throughout the nation have contributed over 50 million records to the DPLA to date.

“Being able to search one million records for primary sources documenting the human experience in the Pacific Northwest is an incredible opportunity for those interested in history,” says Katie Henry, Oregon Heritage Commission Coordinator. “The three Northwest Digital Heritage partners know these are only a fraction of cultural materials held by hundreds of organizations across Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. We look forward to working with existing and new partners to continue growing this incredible resource.”

In addition to helping make this resource available, the Oregon Heritage Commission, State Library of Oregon, and Washington State Library assist heritage organizations across the Pacific Northwest. Such assistance includes:

Training, resources, information, and guidance on digitizing and making collections accessible online;

Grants and funding opportunities; and

Hosting organizations’ online collections.

Northwest Digital Heritage is made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the Library Services and Technology Act, administered by the State Library of Oregon and Washington State Library. To learn more visit https://www.northwestdigitalheritage.org.