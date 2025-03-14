Precision Cardiovascular Secures Oversubscribed Seven-Figure Funding Round and Second Consecutive Innovate UK Grant

Funding Round to Support Pre-Clinical Development of First-in-Class Heart Failure Monitoring Technology

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Precision Cardiovascular (PCV), an innovator in minimally invasive cardiac management solutions, has successfully concluded an oversubscribed seven-figure investment round, attracting support from both new and returning private investors. This capital infusion strategically advances the company’s preclinical development initiatives, ensuring the completion of essential large-animal chronic and Good Lab Practice (GLP) studies as PCV progresses toward its First-in-Human (FIH) trials.In parallel, PCV has secured a second consecutive Innovate UK Biomedical Catalyst grant, marking a historic milestone as the first Class III medical device company to receive consecutive funding from this prestigious national innovation program. This continued support from Innovate UK underscores the potential of PCV’s next-generation haemodynamic monitoring platform and reinforces its trajectory toward critical clinical development milestones.This funding will enable PCV to:Complete pre-clinical studies, including long-term chronic and GLP animal studies, to generate robust safety and performance data.Advance regulatory and clinical readiness, establishing a solid foundation for initiating human trials.Further develop sensor technology and haemodynamic monitoring capabilities, reinforcing the company’s position as a leader in AI-enhanced cardiac management.“This investment and continued backing from Innovate UK are significant milestones for Precision Cardiovascular,” said Mohamed Abou-Alam, CEO of PCV. “We are grateful for the confidence shown by our investors and Innovate UK in our mission to bring life-changing, minimally invasive cardiac management solutions to patients with heart failure. With this funding, we are now equipped to execute our pre-clinical strategy and move towards clinical translation.”About Precision CardiovascularPrecision Cardiovascular is developing an advanced minimally invasive haemodynamic monitoring system to enable continuous, high-fidelity insights into heart failure physiology and disease progression. By integrating state-of-the-art sensor technology with predictive analytics, PCV is pioneering a new era of proactive and data-driven cardiac care.For more information visit – www.precision-cv.com

