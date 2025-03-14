zSpace to Attend the 37th Annual Roth Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace (NASDAQ: ZSPC), a leader in augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) education, today announced that its executive leadership team will present at the 37th Annual Roth Conference. The conference is being held at The Laguna Cliffs Marriott in Dana Point, CA, from March 16-18, 2025.

Paul Kellenberger, CEO, and Erick DeOliveira, CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings and participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 18, at 1:00 p.m. PT, where they will discuss zSpace’s latest innovations and strategic direction in immersive learning technology. The fireside chat will be available through a live webcast and will be available for replay on the investor relations section of its website.

"We are excited to participate in the Roth Conference and share our vision for transformative learning that empowers people to reach their full potential.," said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace. "This is a great opportunity to connect with investors and industry leaders and showcase how zSpace improves student performance by fostering engagement, deeper understanding, and a passion for learning."

The Roth Conference brings together institutional investors, private equity investors, venture capitalists, and executives from public and private companies across various sectors. It provides a platform for companies to share their growth strategies and engage with the investment community.

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace allows students and teachers to experience learning in the classroom that may otherwise be dangerous, impossible, counterproductive, or expensive using traditional techniques. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds over 70 patents and our hands-on “learning by doing” solutions have been shown to enhance the learning process and drive higher student test scores, as evidenced by a study on the utility of 3D virtual reality technologies for student knowledge gains published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning in 2021.

For more information, visit www.zspace.com or follow @zSpace on social media.

zSpace Press:

Amanda Austin

408-498-4050

press@zspace.com

zSpace Investor Relations:

Gateway Group

Cody Slach, Alex Thompson

949-574-3860

ZSPC@gateway-grp.com

