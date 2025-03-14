MDC partners with NWTF to offer JAKES youth seminar March 31 in Warrensburg

Body

WARRENSBURG, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), in partnership with the Stealth Gobblers chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF), invites youth ages 10-15 to register for a day of free fun from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 5 at the University of Central Missouri Trap and Skeet Range.

The NWTF JAKES program, or Juniors Acquiring Knowledge, Ethics and Sportsmanship, works with MDC to get youth outdoors and provide opportunities to pass on traditions of responsible hunting, principles of habitat management, and hunting ethics and safety.

Participants at the event will have opportunities for archery shooting, fishing, skeet shooting, shotgun patterning and game calling. Lunch and all equipment will be provided for class participants at no cost. If participants want to pattern their shotguns, they should bring their own firearms and select ammunition.

Registration is required and can be done by calling 660-530-5500 or visiting https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/206671.

The University of Central Missouri Trap and Skeet Range is located at 454 E Division Rd in Warrensburg.