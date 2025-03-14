MDC assists MPF with acquisition of remnant prairie in Dade County

LOCKWOOD, Mo. – Prairie habitat is a rare and critically important component of Missouri’s natural landscape.

That’s what makes the Missouri Prairie Foundation’s (MPF) recent acquisition of an 80-acre remnant prairie in Dade County such a special event. This tract of native grassland – which will be known as Snadon Tract of Coyne Prairie – was acquired by MPF with the assistance of the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).

The Snadon Tract, which is named in recognition of the Snadon family of Dade County, is located near Lockwood. It has never been plowed or had the soil worked in any fashion by humans. That means the native plants, deep root systems, and all other characteristics that are found at a truly native prairie are still intact at this site. Thus, on top of being a biological gem that provides valuable habitat to insect and wildlife species that rely on native plants, the Snadon Tract is a historical snapshot of what the area was like in pre-settlement times.

“All of us with MPF are thrilled that we were able to purchase this rare, old-growth prairie remnant for permanent protection,” said Bruce Schuette, MPF’s Vice President of Science and Management.

The Snadon Tract provides important habitat connectivity to adjacent MPF old-growth prairie and other native grasslands in conservation ownership in the immediate vicinity. The Snadon Tract is adjacent to the 160-acre Penn-Sylvania Prairie. This prairie has been recognized as holding the world record for the number of plant species within a 20X20 inch section. The Snadon tract also touches MPF’s 80-acre Welsch Tract and MDC’s 160-acre Dr. Harry and Lina Berrier Memorial Tract of Sons Creek Conservation Area. This results in a contiguous block of 560 acres of remnant prairie and acres that are being reconstructed to prairie habitat – all of which is open to public access.

MPF Executive Director Carol Davit explained that the Snadon Tract and the prairie areas adjacent to it are deeply tied to the history of a family who recognized the importance of native prairies.

“MPF purchased the northern half of Coyne Prairie in 2006 from Patrick Snadon. His mother, Dorothy Coyne, was the granddaughter of Patrick Coyne, the individual who purchased the entire 160-acre tract with his Civil War mustering-out money,” Davit said. “Dorothy bequeathed the southern half of the property to her other son, Julian, who passed away in 2023. We are grateful to the family for keeping this prairie intact for generations and pleased that Julian’s brother, Patrick, approached us about purchasing this special tract.” The public is invited to MPF’s dedication of the Snadon Tract on June 7.

The addition of the Snadon Tract will further enhance prairie and grassland conservation in MDC’s Golden Grasslands Priority Geography, a prioritized management area located in Dade, Lawrence, and Cedar Counties.

“MDC is excited to see the addition of the Snadon Tract,” said MDC Regional Resource Management Supervisor Nick Burrell. “This great tract of prairie falls within MDC’s Golden Grassland Priority Geography and will further expand prairie conservation efforts and increase habitat connectivity across MDC, MPF, and privately owned prairies in Dade County.”

Prairies are diverse native grasslands that have had little to no soil disturbance and have an abundance of native forbs and grasses and few woody plants. When the first settlers arrived, more than one-third of the state – approximately 15 million acres – was prairie. Today, fewer than 45,000 scattered acres of native prairie remain. For information on why prairie habitat in Missouri is important and how citizens can become involved, go to mdc.mo.gov or https://moprairie.org