Worker Empowerment Learning Lab Launches Page to Share Workforce Development Data and Resources

The webpage will serve as a hub for information and learning in Boston’s workforce development ecosystem. Key features of the page include information about upcoming Learning Lab events, key takeaways from previous Learning Lab events and initiatives, and access to important resources for workforce development practitioners, policymakers, and participants. This includes the Office of Workforce Development’s Labor Market Information page, where users can analyze key statistics and trends in Boston’s population, labor force, and growth industries.

Background on the Learning Lab

The Learning Lab’s mission is to generate and share knowledge and evidence to inform workforce development policy and strengthen field-building efforts. Through convenings, research, and lesson-sharing, the Lab provides information and insights that improve access to career pathways for individuals facing barriers to employment, expand economic opportunities for residents, and facilitate connections between employers and job seekers.

Upcoming Events

To support this mission, the Lab hosts in-person and virtual events to share emerging learnings, trends, leading practices, innovations, and industry insights from employers, training providers, and other workforce development stakeholders. At its May 2024 kick-off event, the Learning Lab highlighted the value of sectoral partnerships and strategies for building them. Upcoming 2025 events will feature panels on digital skill development, career pathways in summer youth employment, and programs that create career pathways for opportunity youth. For more information on these and other events, visit the Learning Lab’s event calendar.