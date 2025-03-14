STATEMENT FROM TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER APPLAUDING THE ANNOUNCED EPA REWRITE OF WOTUS

"The Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule has long been a thorn in the side of rural America. But now, President Trump and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin are taking decisive action for the American people. Not only have they reclaimed $20 billion of taxpayer money from the Biden administration’s radical climate agenda, but they aim to finally narrow the scope of WOTUS in alignment with the recent Sackett v. EPA ruling—a major victory for rural communities.

For over a decade, I have been fighting for the rights of farmers and ranchers on this issue. Our concerns have often been misrepresented. It’s not that we oppose conservation—quite the opposite. Farmers and ranchers are the most dedicated stewards of the land because their livelihoods depend on its preservation. What we oppose is the ever-changing interpretation of WOTUS, which has led to federal overreach and regulatory abuse under both the Obama and Biden administrations. Agriculture depends on clean water, but we need WOTUS to be clear, fair, and equitable for rural communities.

I applaud President Trump for once again working to rein in WOTUS overreach and commend Lee Zeldin for his efforts to end the constant flip-flopping on this rule. It’s time for common sense to prevail. I look forward to the EPA’s updated WOTUS ruling, which will finally put an end to this bureaucratic overreach once and for all.”

