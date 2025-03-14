MEC Matome Chiloane hands over newly revamped Akasia Community Library, 17 Mar

The Gauteng MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Matome Chiloane will, on Monday, 17 March 2025, hand over the

newly revamped State-of-the-Art library to the community of Akasia in the City of Tshwane.

One of the most advanced community libraries has a wide stock of books; a study section; a Game room and an ICT section to

accommodate over 30 users. It has dedicated sections for children, teenagers, and adults.

Libraries play an essential role in local communities by providing access to information and resources, supporting literacy

and education, promoting lifelong learning, and serving as a community gathering space.

The day’s programme for the handover will include sporting and recreational activities including performances by local artists.

Media is invited to cover the event as follows:

Event: Handing over and Opening Akasia of Library

Date: Monday, 17 March 2025

Time: 08:00

Venue: Akasia Library, Tshwane

