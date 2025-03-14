North Country Winners of DRI and NY Forward Announced

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the Village of Malone will receive $10 million in funding as the North Country winner of the eighth round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, and the Hamlet of Keeseville and the Village of Gouverneur will each receive $4.5 million as the North Country winners of the third round of NY Forward. For Round 8 of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and Round 3 of the NY Forward Program, each of the State’s 10 economic development regions are being awarded $10 million from each program, to make for a total state commitment of $200 million in funding and investments to help communities boost their economies by transforming downtowns into vibrant neighborhoods.

“My goal for New York is to help transform downtown areas across the state into vibrant, thriving hubs. This funding will support new housing, attract businesses, and create public spaces that enhance quality of life,” Governor Hochul said. “By revitalizing these communities, we are strengthening local economies, creating more opportunities for growth, and ensuring a brighter, more sustainable future for the North Country.”

To receive funding from either the DRI or NY Forward program, localities must be certified under Governor Hochul's Pro-Housing Communities Program — an innovative policy created to recognize and reward municipalities actively working to unlock their housing potential. Governor Hochul’s Pro-Housing Communities initiative allocates up to $650 million each year in discretionary funds for communities that pledge to increase their housing supply; to date, 287 communities across New York have been certified as Pro-Housing Communities. This year, Governor Hochul is proposing an additional $100 million in funding to cover infrastructure projects necessary to create new housing in Pro-Housing Communities, and a further $10.5 million for technical assistance to help communities seeking to foster housing growth.

Many of the projects funded through the DRI and NY Forward support Governor Hochul’s affordability agenda. The DRI has invested in the creation of more than 4,400 units of housing — 1,823 of which are affordable or workforce housing. The programs committed over $8.5 million to 11 projects that provide affordable or free child care and child care worker training. DRI and NY Forward have also invested in the creation of public parks, public art (such as murals and sculptures) and art, music and cultural venues that provide free outdoor recreation and entertainment opportunities.

$10 Million Downtown Revitalization Initiative Award for Malone

The Village of Malone’s downtown sits at the heart of a commercial district that is listed on both the State and the National Registers of Historic Places, with a built environment boasting a timeless charm that embodies all the nostalgic elements of Main Street America. Wide cobbled sidewalks are flanked by welcoming storefronts tucked neatly under second and third stories articulated with unique prewar detailing. The downtown also includes Arsenal Green Park, Veteran’s Memorial Park, Mill Park, and the Salmon River riparian corridor, providing natural elements and public spaces that complement the commercial activity of Main Street. The Village seeks to become a vibrant mixed-use neighborhood that is home to a growing number of residents, prosperous locally owned businesses, strong civic institutions, a thriving cultural scene and accessible outdoor recreation opportunities along the Salmon River.

$4.5 Million NY Forward Award for Keeseville

Situated where the Champlain Valley meets the Adirondack mountains and just three miles west of Lake Champlain, the hamlet of Keeseville offers tremendous recreational, commercial and residential opportunities. When Keeseville was founded in the 1800s its commercial and residential activity was closely tied to the Ausable River. The downtown includes a vibrant mixed-use development district framed by two historic bridges and three main streets, which create an accessible, walkable perimeter for residents and visitors to enjoy. It also acts as a bridge between two towns and counties uniting them into a single community. Keeseville’s vision for its future is to revitalize its historic and character-defining assets and to cultivate a vibrant and desirable community where current and future residents can live, work, play and thrive.

$4.5 Million NY Forward Award for Gouverneur

The Village of Gouverneur is a charming historic community located along the Oswegatchie River. The Village embodies the feel of community with a beautiful downtown and park area. The Village is home to many festivals and events, including the St. Lawrence County Fair, that entertains residents and attracts visitors from across the region. Gouverneur will capitalize on its historical charm, vibrant and expanding downtown business community, safe, friendly, and walkable environment and its proximity to major regional employers to enhance quality of life, strengthen resilience and increase economic opportunities for both current and future residents. Additionally, Gouverneur aims to attract visitors to experience its rich recreational, cultural and retail assets, positioning the village as a regional destination.

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “The Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs are making huge impacts in communities all across the State. We’re excited for Malone, Keeseville and Gouverneur to join this ongoing renaissance and experience the benefits of these programs first-hand. Congratulations to these three communities as they begin their new paths toward revitalization!”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "Through the DRI and NY Forward programs, these three North Country communities will develop and implement strategic plans that maximize the impact of public funding to create economic growth. Targeted investments in Malone, Keeseville and Gouverneur will generate new developments that encourage more people, visitors and businesses to establish roots, grow and thrive.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Today’s $19 million investment in Malone, Gouverneur and Keeseville will have a transformative impact on these North Country communities by creating opportunities for them to leverage their historic, small-town charm to generate tourism, revitalize local economies, and create more housing. Thank you to Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to life-changing investments that leave no region of our State behind.”

North Country Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs James McKenna and Dr. Kathryn Morris said, “The North Country is home to unparalleled history and culture, and one-of-a-kind natural beauty, and these awards will support new economic development in three regional downtown destinations. DRI and NY Forward funds will help to transform Malone, Keeseville and Gouverneur by adding needed housing and powering projects that will ensure sustainable long-term growth.”

Assemblymember Billy Jones said, “Congratulations to the Village of Malone and Keeseville for being selected for the DRI and New York Forward programs! This funding will help revitalize these communities, preserve their historic charm, and improve the quality of life for current and future residents. I have been a strong supporter of these projects since their inception and throughout the process and I want to congratulate the local officials who made this possible by working with Empire State Development. It is great to see these programs make a difference in the North Country and I look forward to seeing what the future has in store for Malone and Keeseville.”

Assemblymember Ken Blankenbush said, “Gouverneur is a true treasure to the 117th Assembly District. I always like to see NYS invest in our rural villages. When you invest in downtowns you invest in small businesses and residents. I am always in support of that.”

Village of Gouverneur Mayor Ron McDougall said, “On behalf of the Village of Gouverneur, I would like to thank Governor Hochul for this opportunity. This NY Forward Grant will be such a benefit to our community and we look forward to revitalizing our downtown.”

Village of Malone Mayor Andrea Dumas said, “On behalf of the Village of Malone, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the announcement of the $10 million DRI grant award. This investment represents a significant moment for our community and reflects the cooperative spirit of our residents, business community, and local organizations that supported our application. Having applied in Round 7 and not giving up, this victory proves that persistence does pay off! We extend our sincerest thanks to the Regional Economic Development Council for having faith in Malone's potential and moving our vision of a revitalized downtown forward. This funding will leverage meaningful projects that create new economic opportunities and enhance community engagement. This award isn't just financial support—it's a vote of confidence in Malone's future, and we're committed to making every dollar count for generations to come!”

Chesterfield Town Supervisor Clayton Barber said, “I'm so very excited to hear that our community was selected to receive a NY Forward grant. This will allow us the opportunity to upgrade our sidewalks, make beautification improvements and attract more businesses and tourists to the downtown area. We also have plans to light up our downtown park and add a new walkway. The Town of Chesterfield is looking forward to working with the Town of Ausable on projects to enhance our two towns. Thanks to our NY Forward committee for all their hard work.”

Ausable Town Supervisor Tim Bresett said, “I am deeply grateful and thrilled that Keeseville has been awarded a NY Forward grant, a testament to the incredible collaboration between the towns of AuSable and Chesterfield. This achievement reflects the tireless dedication of the NY FORWARD Committee, whose vision and hard work have paved the way for a brighter, more vibrant future for our community. Together, we’re not just revitalizing Keeseville—we’re celebrating its unique spirit and building a legacy for generations to come. It’s a moment to celebrate and a promise of progress we can all rally behind!”

Malone, Keeseville and Gouverneur will now begin the process of developing a Strategic Investment Plan to revitalize their downtowns. A Local Planning Committee made up of municipal representatives, community leaders and other stakeholders will lead the eﬀort, supported by a team of private sector experts and state planners. The Strategic Investment Plan will guide the investment of DRI and NY Forward grant funds in revitalization projects that are poised for implementation, will advance the community’s vision for their downtown and that can leverage and expand upon the state's investment.

The North Country Regional Economic Development Council conducted a thorough and competitive review process of proposals submitted from communities throughout the region and considered all criteria before recommending these communities as nominees.

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State rebuild its economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. Through eight rounds, the DRI will have awarded a total of $900 million to 89 communities across every region of the State.

About the NY Forward Program

First announced as part of the 2022 Budget, Governor Hochul created the NY Forward program to build on the momentum created by the DRI. The program works in concert with the DRI to accelerate and expand the revitalization of smaller and rural downtowns throughout the State so that all communities can benefit from the State’s revitalization efforts, regardless of size, character, needs and challenges.

NY Forward communities are supported by a professional planning consultant and team of State agency experts led by DOS to develop a Strategic Investment Plan that includes a slate of transformative, complementary and readily implementable projects. NY Forward projects are appropriately scaled to the size of each community; projects may include building renovation and redevelopment, new construction or creation of new or improved public spaces and other projects that enhance specific cultural and historical qualities that define and distinguish the small-town charm that defines these municipalities. Through three rounds, the NY Forward program will have awarded a total of $300 million to 60 communities across every region of the State.