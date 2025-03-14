Submit Release
GameStop Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

GRAPEVINE, Texas, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report fourth quarter fiscal 2024 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

Contacts

GameStop Corp. Investor Relations
(817) 424-2001
ir@gamestop.com


