TRM Labs and Magnet Forensics Join Forces to Merge Digital Forensics and Blockchain Intelligence

TRM Labs and Magnet Forensics have announced a strategic partnership to strengthen visibility into cryptocurrency crime by integrating TRM Labs' blockchain intelligence into Magnet Forensics' digital investigation solutions.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnet Forensics, a global leader in digital investigation solutions, has announced a joint strategic technology partnership with TRM Labs, a global leader in blockchain intelligence. This partnership will empower law enforcement and national security agencies to uncover critical blockchain evidence from seized devices analyzed in Magnet Forensics reports.

Magnet Forensics has long been recognized for its advanced digital investigations solutions, enabling law enforcement, government entities, and enterprises to investigate and analyze digital evidence across a wide range of devices. Through this new partnership, Magnet Forensics will integrate capabilities from TRM’s BLOCKINT API into its digital forensics workflows. This integration gives agencies investigating complex criminal enterprises a critical edge in tracking the rapid rise of illicit activity on the blockchain.

“By partnering with TRM Labs, we’re empowering investigators with the critical insights needed to address the growing complexity of crimes with blockchain-related evidence,” said Braden Thomas, Chief Product and Research Officer at Magnet Forensics. “Together, we are making it easier for law enforcement to connect the dots between digital and blockchain evidence, ensuring the truth is unlocked and justice is served.”

Agencies leveraging Magnet Forensics to uncover blockchain evidence can enhance their investigations with a TRM Forensics license, enabling them to trace cryptocurrency transactions and combat illicit activities like fraud, money laundering, and cybercrime. This partnership expands access to TRM Labs' intelligence through Magnet Forensics' integration of TRM’s BLOCKINT API, providing investigators with deeper insights into both digital forensics and blockchain-based financial systems.

"Criminal proceeds aren’t just stashed in offshore accounts or hidden in walls anymore—they’re sitting in crypto wallets on phones and laptops, sometimes worth billions. These wallets hold the keys to solving cases, but only if investigators have the right data and tools to act fast," said Ari Redbord, Global Head of Policy at TRM Labs. "Our partnership with Magnet Forensics delivers cutting-edge blockchain intelligence directly to digital forensics teams, equipping law enforcement to follow the money, seize assets, and dismantle criminal networks faster than ever."

This partnership is a key step in strengthening both organizations' capabilities, driving their shared mission to combat cybercrime and financial fraud in an increasingly digital and decentralized world.

About Magnet Forensics

Founded in 2010, Magnet Forensics is a developer of digital investigation solutions that acquire, analyze, report on, and manage evidence from digital sources, including mobile devices, computers, IoT devices, and cloud services. Magnet Forensics products are used by more than 5,000 public and private sector customers in over 90 countries and help investigators fight crime, protect assets, and guard national security.

About TRM Labs

TRM Labs provides blockchain intelligence to help government agencies investigate and build cases for digital asset fraud and financial crime. TRM’s blockchain intelligence platform includes solutions to follow the money, identify illicit actors, build cases, and construct an operating picture of threats. TRM is trusted by a growing number of leading agencies worldwide who rely on TRM for their blockchain intelligence needs. TRM is based in San Francisco, CA, and is hiring across engineering, product, sales, and data science. To learn more, visit www.trmlabs.com .

