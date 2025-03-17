Three BOW Collective Members Named to Inc.’s 2025 Female Founders 500 List

The BOW Collective Nic Cober Aisha Bowe, Astronaut Chantel Powell, owner of Play Pits

Celebrating the Nation’s Top Women Entrepreneurs Shaping the Future of Business

These three incredible women embody the spirit of resilience, innovation, and leadership that defines the BOW Collective,” — Nic Cober

DC, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The BOW Collective is thrilled to announce that three of its distinguished members have been honored in Inc.’s prestigious 2025 Female Founders 500, a list recognizing the most dynamic and innovative women entrepreneurs driving change in their industries. Among this year’s honorees are Nicole Cober-Johnson, Aisha Bowe, and Chantel Powell, three trailblazing leaders whose businesses and initiatives continue to transform their respective industries.As the Founder & CEO of The BOW Collective, Nicole Cober-Johnson has dedicated her career to empowering Black women entrepreneurs and advocating for equitable opportunities in business. Her commitment to mentorship, strategic leadership, and driving impactful business growth has positioned her as a beacon of success in the entrepreneurial community. Her recognition in the Inc. Female Founders 500 list underscores her influential role in shaping the future for women-owned businesses.Joining Nicole in this honor is Aisha Bowe, a former NASA aerospace engineer turned entrepreneur, who has broken barriers in the space and technology sectors. As the founder of STEMBoard, Aisha has dedicated herself to expanding access to STEM education and technology solutions. Her journey from engineer to astronaut exemplifies the power of perseverance, innovation, and representation in traditionally underrepresented fields.Also recognized is Chantel Powell, the visionary entrepreneur behind Play Pits, a natural deodorant brand created to provide safe, chemical-free hygiene products for children and families. Chantel’s entrepreneurial journey began with a simple yet powerful mission—to develop a fresh and fun deodorant solution for her son, Kam. With his encouragement and word-of-mouth support, Play Pits has grown into a widely trusted brand, helping families embrace clean and safe personal care alternatives.“These three incredible women embody the spirit of resilience, innovation, and leadership that defines the BOW Collective,” said Cober-Johnson. “Their recognition on this esteemed list is a testament to their unwavering dedication and the impact they are making in their industries.”The BOW Collective is proud to celebrate the achievements of Nicole Cober-Johnson, Aisha Bowe, and Chantel Powell as they continue to pave the way for future generations of women entrepreneurs. Their inclusion in the Inc. 2025 Female Founders 500 is a well-deserved acknowledgment of their hard work, influence, and vision.About The BOW CollectiveThe BOW Collective is an exclusive group of Black women business owners who are among the top 1% of small business leaders nationwide. Dedicated to fostering economic empowerment, access to capital, and business growth, the collective provides a platform for collaboration, mentorship, and advocacy.For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact: communications@thebowcollective.org.

