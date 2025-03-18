Metal Ninja Studios Expands Leadership Team, Continuing its Drive for Innovation in Comic Production

Metal Ninja Studios CEO and Expanded Leadership Team | Pictured from left to right: Joel Rodriguez (CEO), David A. Byrne (Chief Creative Officer), Roman Gubskii (Creative Development Artist), and Dillon Mysliwiec (Chief Marketing Officer).

Metal Ninja Studios Strengthens Leadership Team to Scale Indie Comic Production and Empower Storytellers

Creating comics should be exciting, not overwhelming. We’re making it easier than ever for indie creators to bring their stories to life with professional quality and efficiency.” — Joel Rodriguez

ORMOND BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metal Ninja Studios, a rising force in comic book production, has expanded its leadership team to enhance creative development, marketing outreach, and production capabilities for independent creators.

"Creating comics should be an exciting journey, not an overwhelming process. Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for creators and publishers to bring their stories to life," said Joel Rodriguez, CEO of Metal Ninja Studios. "By expanding our leadership team, we’re making it easier than ever for independent creators to bring their stories to life with professional quality and efficiency."

With the demand for high-quality indie comics increasing, Metal Ninja Studios is scaling operations to provide a seamless, all-in-one production service, allowing creators to take their ideas from concept to print-ready comic books. This leadership expansion marks a pivotal shift from word-of-mouth growth to a structured, strategic expansion.

To support this vision, Metal Ninja Studios has appointed top industry talent to key leadership roles:

David A. Byrne, Chief Creative Officer (CCO): A veteran in the comic book industry, David A. Byrne joins as Chief Creative Officer, leading Metal Ninja Studios' Concept to Comic initiative. A former Co-Publisher at Scout Comics and the current Publisher of AMP Comics, Bryne has played a crucial role in publishing over 100 comic book titles. With a strong background in editing, writing, and sales, David has helped shape notable works such as Stake and Canceled. His expertise in creative development will drive the studio's continued growth.

“I’ve been working with and for Joel and Metal Ninja Studios for years. The work we get to do here to help bring people’s visions to life is amazing. I can’t wait to see just how far we can take the Concept to Comic and other initiatives in the future!”



Dillon Mysliwiec, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO): A digital marketing strategist and indie comic publisher, Dillon Mysliwiec joins as Chief Marketing Officer, leading Metal Ninja Studios’ marketing and business development initiatives. As co-owner of SeerNova Comics, he has firsthand experience in independent comic distribution and leveraging digital platforms to expand audiences. His brand storytelling, advertising, and content strategy expertise will strengthen Metal Ninja Studios’ visibility and client engagement.

"The comic industry is thriving, with indie comics gaining remarkable momentum," said Mysliwiec. "At Metal Ninja Studios, we're passionate about empowering independent creators to share their unique stories. My mission is to ensure these creators have the support they need to bring their visions to life, challenging the dominance of industry giants."



Roman Gubskii, Creative Development Artist: A longtime collaborator with Metal Ninja Studios, Roman Gubskii is stepping into an expanded role as Creative Development Artist, where he will refine the studio’s visual identity and artistic direction. Having contributed to The Dusk County Chronicles and A Pound of Flesh, as well as designing the studio's mascot, Ren, Gubskii’s work ensures the studio delivers compelling visual storytelling that stands out in the industry.

“Joel and I started our careers in this industry in 2018, on a short compilation of horror stories. I was one of (if I remember it correctly) dozens of artists who replied to his offer, never even thinking that he would be crazy enough to choose me. But he did, and now we have been working together for 7 years already, and I really appreciate and cherish this connection.”

About Metal Ninja Studios

Since its founding in 2019, Metal Ninja Studios has helped independent comic creators and publishers bring their projects to life. Offering full-service comic book production, including scriptwriting, lettering, team management, and design, the studio provides a streamlined path from concept to print-ready comic book.

As the company enters a new phase of growth, its focus is on scaling operations, expanding marketing outreach, and making professional comic production more accessible than ever.

To learn more about Metal Ninja Studios’ services and industry initiatives, visit https://metalninjastudios.com.

