MDC hosts free ‘Marsh Madness’ family fun day March 29 at Four Rivers Conservation Area

Body

RICH HILL, Mo. – Wetlands are a unique transition zone between land and aquatic environments, and they protect the quality of both. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites people of all ages to learn more about Missouri wetlands through outdoor recreation at their Marsh Madness event between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 29, at Four Rivers Conservation Area (CA) in Rich Hill.

This free all-day event does not require registration. Visitors can come and go anytime throughout the day.

Activities include a kids’ fishing derby, a live eagle and owl show, archery, a shorebird safari hayride, and an introduction to bushcraft. Lunch will be provided from 12-1 p.m. Visitors can experience many forms of outdoor recreation while learning about the importance of wetland habitats and the wildlife within.

Four Rivers CA is located at 4347 S 1625 Rd in Rich Hill. The area is primarily managed for wetland species using a variety of moist-soil management techniques, along with some agricultural crops. The managed waterfowl hunting program, along with open hunting units, provides waterfowl hunting opportunity to several thousand hunters annually.

Questions may be directed to the El Dorado Springs MDC office by calling 417-876-5226.