DC Government & Private Sector Unite for the Region's Largest Event to Empower Impacted Federal Workers

(WASHINGTON, DC) – On Friday, March 14, at 10:00 a.m., the “Gateway to District Careers Federal Hiring Event” will take place, offering support and resources to former federal employees navigating the current job market. This event aims to connect individuals with career opportunities and valuable resources to help them navigate this transitional period.



The hiring event will provide support and resources tailored to individuals with specialized skills and experience that will guide them towards relevant and meaningful employment opportunities within the private sector and DC Government. Over 60 District government agencies and private sector employers will be in attendance with information on over 1,000 jobs available. Visit fedsupport.dc.gov for more information on the hiring fair and additional resources.



WHEN:

Friday, March 14 at 10:00 a.m.



WHO:

Charles Hall, Director, DC Human Resources

Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes, Director, Department of Employment Services



WHERE:

Kellogg Conference Hotel

800 Florida Avenue NE

*Closest Metro: NoMa/Gallaudet*

*Closest Bus Stations: 90, 92, D4, D8*



UPDATE - The event is at capacity and registration is closed. For more information on job opportunities please visit fedsupport.dc.gov.