2025 Sands China Macao International 10K sets off this Sunday

MACAU, March 14 - Organized by the Sports Bureau, Sands China Ltd., and the General Association of Athletics of Macau (AGAM), the 2025 Sands China Macao International 10K will take place on 16 March (Sunday). The Organizing Committee held a pre-event press conference today (14 March) to introduce the competition details and relevant information.

Mr. Luís Gomes, President of the Sports Bureau, said in his speech that the event has met with eager support from long-distance running enthusiasts around the world since the registration started. He hopes that all participants can appreciate the distinctive urban appeal and cultural characteristics of Macao while enjoying the race experience, and that the event will continually drive the development of the local sports industry while also engaging residents and tourists from all walks of life and propelling economic growth in sports tourism and relevant industries. At the same time, the event will help contribute to the organization of the 15th National Games of the People’s Republic of China, the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympics Games this year, and to enhance the sports atmosphere of the Macao community. In conjunction with the policy objective of healthy community of the Macao SAR Government, the event has stepped up its efforts to promote sports in the community through cooperation with local enterprises.

Dr. Wilfred Wong, Executive Vice Chairman of Sands China Ltd., remarked that the event has gradually developed into a long-distance running event of significant influence since its inception in 2021. The racecourse that features the iconic Cotai Strip of Macao for the first time this year will allow participants to experience the distinct urban charm of Macao that has both dynamic and tranquil aspects. He added that the event attracted nearly 10,000 participants from 39 countries and regions around the world, vividly reflecting the special status of Macao as a ‘City of Sports’ in the global sports landscape.

AGAM President Mr. Chan Pou Sin hopes that this event can further propel the development of athletics in Macao and engage more citizens in the sport of running to experience this fascinating sport that offers good health and enjoyment.

Entry and storage times for participants on the race day

The starting shot will sound at 7 a.m. on 16 March for the 10K race and at 7:45 a.m. for the Fun Run of this year’s event, with the starting line set at the Sai Van Lake Square. The 10K race route runs through the Sai Van Bridge and the Cotai Strip and reaches the finish in the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium. The Fun Run route will cross the Sai Van Bridge and the finish will be in the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium.

To ensure the race proceeds in an orderly manner, the Organizing Committee has set a closing time for the start area. Participants who are unable to enter the start area in time will be refused participation in the competition. Time limit applies to both the 10K and the Fun Run; participants who are unable to complete the race within the time limit must leave the racecourse in accordance with the arrangements specified by the Organizing Committee.

Race Category Start Area Closing Time Start Time Time Limit Finish Time 10 K 06:50 07:00 1 hr 40 mins 08:40 Fun Run 07:35 07:45 1 hr 15 mins 09:00

Participants who need to store their personal belongings can proceed at the storage area at the Sai Van Lake Square between 5:30 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. (for 10K participants) or 7:20 a.m. (for Fun Run participants) on the race day and collect the items by presenting their bib at the ground area of the Olympics Sports Centre – Aquatic Centre between 8:20 a.m. and 11 a.m. To avoid late entry to the start area, participants are reminded to arrive at the venue early for depositing their personal belongings. Items that are not deposited at the storage area will be left unhandled.

Sporting event promotes healthy community development

As a major annual sporting event in Macao, the influence of the Macao International 10K will further radiate to the Macao community, injecting vitality into the community through the effect of this sporting event.

In order to enhance residents' knowledge and ability in sports and create a healthy living atmosphere in the community, the Sports Bureau set up a physical and mental health information promotion booth with running as the theme during the recently held “Sport-for-all Day” event. Running knowledge was introduced through display boards, and physiotherapists were arranged to provide on-site guidance on running and stretching techniques. Elderly and children participated together, demonstrating the spirit of integration and fun for all ages.

To allow residents from different society sectors to experience the atmosphere of the event, Sands China Ltd. has organized team members and members of local service institutions including Macau Special Olympics, Richmond Fellowship of Macau, Bosco Youth Service Network, and Holy House of Mercy’s Rehabilitation Centre for the Blind to join the race, as well as hosting pre-race training sessions. It is hoped that this will promote the inclusive concept that “sports know no boundaries,” encourage and support sports development in the community, promote the healthy habit of regular exercise, and bring together different forces to jointly build a harmonious and inclusive community. In addition, Sands China Ltd. has launched a series of exclusive promotions for participating runners with the businesses on Rua das Estalagens, hoping to encourage support for small and medium-sized businesses and stimulate the neighborhood’s economy.

Costume Award to enliven the event

The popular ‘Sands 10K Presents: The FUNkiest Costume Award’ will be held again this year and is open to participants of both the 10K and Fun Run. The award is themed ‘Ocean Run’ this year to encourage runners to integrate oceanic elements into their costumes, such as dressing up as a marine organism or in an ocean-themed outfit, as a way to motivate them to contribute to marine environment protection and biodiversity.

From 9 a.m. on 15 March to 9 a.m. on 16 March, participants can compete for the award by filling in their information via the mobile app and uploading a photo of themselves wearing a costume in the ‘Ocean Run’ theme and their number bib. Participants must complete the race in their registered costume on the race day to be eligible for the award. Ten winners/teams will be selected after the race and each will be awarded a prize of dining voucher.

Traffic control to be implemented during the race

In support of the competition, traffic will be restricted at Sai Van Lake Square from midnight and along the racecourse from 3 a.m. on 16 March (Sunday), and completely closed later from 4:30 a.m. During the event, the Sai Van Bridge (from Taipa to Macao) will be used as part of the racecourse, and the public are requested to use the Friendship Bridge or the Macao Bridge when travelling between the Macao Peninsula and Taipa.

The racecourse will be reopened in sections to reduce the impact on traffic: Sai Van Lake Square and Rua da Torre de Macau at 8:30 a.m., Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen and Sai Van Bridge at 9:00 a.m., and Rotunda dos Jogos da Ásia Oriental and the rest of the racecourse will be progressively open to traffic after the race. The public are urged to heed the temporary diversion measures, plan travel routes in advance, pay attention to the diversion signs and follow the instructions of the police officers.

Participants are reminded to read carefully the rules and regulations, understand the race route, and prepare and practice adequately for the event based on their own physical condition. During the competition, participants should closely monitor their condition and immediately seek medical attention from on-site personnel if experiencing any physical discomfort. The Organizing Committee will set up supply stations along the racecourse on the day of the event to provide participants with drinking water and energy-boosting food. To ensure their safety, participants are only allowed to consume drinks and food provided by these supply stations during the competition, otherwise the Organizing Committee reserves the right to disqualify those who fail to comply.

For more information about the race, please visit the official website at www.macao10k.com, refer to the ‘Macao 10K’ mobile app, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.