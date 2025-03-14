Cultural Affairs Bureau and gaming operators organize “Community Arts Carnival” of the “Macao International Parade” to be held on Sunday at Iao Hon Market Park and the Leisure Area at Edf. Lok Yeung Fa Yuen showcasing the charm of the arts in the comm…

MACAU, March 14 - Organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), SJM Resorts, S.A., Sands China Ltd., MGM, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Wynn Resorts (Macau), S.A. and Melco Resorts & Entertainment, the “2025 Macao International Parade”, celebrating the 26th Anniversary of Macao’s Return to the Motherland, will be held on 23 March (Sunday). Prior to the Parade, a “Community Arts Carnival” will be held on 16 March at the Iao Hon Market Park and the Leisure Area at Edf. Lok Yeung Fa Yuen, aiming at promoting culture and arts in the community and allowing the public to experience the charm of different cultures and arts.

From 2:30pm on March 16, an array of performances will be held at the Iao Hon Market Park. The Macau Anglican College Primary Percussion Ensemble and the Macau Anglican College Primary Ministry Band will present music performances and guide the spectators to improvise using simple props and instruments for, allowing them to experience music performance. The Macau Yogafly Aerial Yoga and Dance Association will showcase aerial yoga flows by using hoops and poles, highlighting the power of the arts in Macao as a “Culture City of East Asia”. The Macau International Association of Oriental Dance will present a dance performance themed “Fairy Tale World of Hans Christian Andersen”, taking the audience in a voyage to the fairy tale world, where they can enjoy the charm of classic stories through artistic movements.

From 4pm to 5:30pm on the same day, a series of artistic performances will be held at the Leisure Area at Edf. Lok Yeung Fa Yuen. The Grupo de Danças e Cantares de Macau will present dance, music and singing performances in the community to promote Portuguese culture. The Macau FuLife Sports Club will present an array of exciting performances and interact with the public, sharing the passion and dynamism of life and allowing residents to experience the vitality of culture and arts. In addition, the Santo Niño de Cebu in Macau Association will present the traditional Filipino dance “Sinulog” and sing with the audience. This group will showcase the charm of Macao’s multicultural integration, letting the public be the first to experience the vibrant atmosphere of the Parade.

This year’s Parade will feature artistic groups from various regions, including Portugal, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Morocco, India, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Polynesia, Argentina, Egypt, Mainland China and Hong Kong. Additionally, representative artistic groups from three other cities designated as “Culture Cities of East Asia 2025”, including Huzhou (China), Anseong (South Korea) and Kamakura (Japan), were invited to participate in the event to present the characteristics of their cities. A total of 23 artistic groups from 15 countries and regions will join the 60 local participating groups, totalling an estimated number of nearly 1,800 artists, who will offer a wonderful feast of cultural exchange.

For more information about the above-mentioned activities, please visit www.icm.gov.mo/macaoparade, follow IC’s official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”, the “Macao International Parade” page on Facebook and the Macao activities website “Enjoy Macao”.

“Community Arts Carnival” Programme Schedule