Long Island DRI and NY Forward Winners Announced

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that Hempstead will receive $10 million in funding as the Long Island winner of the eighth round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, and Farmingdale will receive $4.5 million as the Long Island winner of the third round of NY Forward. For Round 8 of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and Round 3 of the NY Forward Program, each of the State's 10 economic development regions receive awards from each program, to make for a total State commitment of $200 million in funding and investments to help communities boost their economies by transforming downtowns into vibrant neighborhoods.

“Long Island’s downtowns are more than hubs for business, they’re the infrastructure that inspires people to build a better world around them,” Governor Hochul said. “By investing nearly $15 million in revitalizing Hempstead and Farmingdale, we’re creating stronger communities that honor their history and possibility — paving a path for generations of Long Islanders to experience all they have to offer.”

To receive funding from either the DRI or NY Forward program, localities must be certified under Governor Hochul's Pro-Housing Communities Program — an innovative policy created to recognize and reward municipalities actively working to unlock their housing potential. Governor Hochul’s Pro-Housing Communities initiative allocates up to $650 million each year in discretionary funds for communities that pledge to increase their housing supply; to date, 287 communities across New York have been certified as Pro-Housing Communities. This year, Governor Hochul is proposing an additional $100 million in funding to cover infrastructure projects necessary to create new housing in Pro-Housing Communities, and a further $10 million to technical assistance to help communities seeking to foster housing growth and associated municipal development.

Many of the projects funded through the DRI and NY Forward support Governor Hochul’s affordability agenda. The DRI has invested in the creation of more than 4,400 units of housing — 1,823 of which are affordable or workforce. The programs committed over $8.5 million to 11 projects that provide affordable or free child care and child care worker training. DRI and NY Forward have also invested in the creation of public parks, public art (such as murals and sculptures) and art, music and cultural venues that provide free outdoor recreation and entertainment opportunities.

$10 Million Downtown Revitalization Initiative Award for the Village of Hempstead

Hempstead’s Main Street is the social, retail and civic heart of the community, serving as a key destination for the Village, Town and County. Its strategic location offers walkable access to essential transit services, commercial corridors and cultural institutions, including restaurants, Denton Green and the Nassau County African American Museum. Signature buildings with distinctive facades line the street, adding to its character and enhancing its unique visual identity. With a vibrant mix of arts, culture and retail, Hempstead seeks to transform its Main Street into a thriving hub of activity, community and commerce. Specific community goals include creating a broad mix of housing opportunities, increasing business and service offerings, enhancing cultural arts and fostering recreation and entertainment.

$4.5 Million NY Forward Award for the Village of Farmingdale

The Village of Farmingdale’s downtown is a compact area mixed with small parcels and dense building coverage, mixed land uses and charming architecture. It is situated among some of the most popular tourist destinations in New York State. Due to the Village’s characteristics, Farmingdale is focusing on projects that will yield dramatic and positive effects, thereby advancing an active downtown with a strong sense of place. The Village seeks to attract new businesses, encourage a diverse population, improve downtown living and quality of life and enhance the pedestrian walkability and cyclability of the downtown.

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “Residents and visitors of Long Island have witnessed first-hand how impactful the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs have been for countless communities and the entire region. Now, the Villages of Hempstead and Farmingdale will receive this critical funding that will help to jumpstart their downtowns and join in on the wave of revitalization that is sweeping our state. Congratulations to both of these communities, and we look forward to working with you throughout this process!”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs continue to be transformative forces for communities across Long Island. With these strategic investments in Hempstead and Farmingdale, New York State is supporting locally-driven solutions that will create vibrant, walkable downtowns while expanding housing opportunities and strengthening local economies. These projects demonstrate the State's commitment to building sustainable, prosperous communities that attract both residents and businesses.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Today's $14.5 million in transformative NY Forward and the Downtown Revitalization Initiative investments demonstrate Governor Hochul's continued commitment to rewarding communities that are serious about expanding housing and economic opportunities for current and future residents. As two of the 287 current participants in the Governor's Pro-Housing Communities program, Farmingdale and Hempstead have unlocked access to today's funding that will enrich their neighborhoods and grow the housing supply through targeted investment. We thank these communities for their commitment to improving housing supply and congratulate them on today's awards.”

LIREDC Co-Chairs Linda Armyn, President & CEO at Bethpage Federal Credit Union and Dr. Kimberly R. Cline, President of Long Island University, said, “Hempstead and Farmingdale presented compelling visions for their downtown corridors that will create new opportunities for housing, business growth, and community engagement. The Village of Hempstead's focus on enhancing its historic Main Street while expanding housing and cultural amenities, coupled with Farmingdale's plans to strengthen its walkable downtown core, exemplify the kind of forward-thinking development that will benefit Long Island for generations to come. We look forward to working with both communities as they implement their strategic investment plans.”

State Senator Siela Bynoe said, “This Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant will provide much-deserved investment to the Village of Hempstead. As we've seen in Westbury Village, this grant will have a transformational impact on Hempstead’s downtown by improving walkability, and creating opportunities through investment in the Village’s commercial downtown. In Westbury Village, the Downtown Revitalization Initiative provided a blueprint for innovation to address our housing and infrastructure needs, and it is exciting to see Hempstead have this same opportunity. I’d like to thank the Governor and the Long Island Regional Economic Development Council for their commitment to helping to empower our communities.”

Assemblymember Noah Burroughs said, “I’m pleased to hear that finally the Village Of Hempstead is being recognized as the great hub in Nassau County as well as Long Island. Today I was notified that the Village of Hempstead has been awarded the downtown revitalization initiative. I would like to thank Governor Hochul for seeing the vision we have in the 18th assembly district. This brings us one step closer to having a downtown that the residents could be proud to visit, shop, dine and enjoy on a daily basis.”

Village of Hempstead Mayor Waylyn Hobbs said, “Hempstead is a proud, hardworking community, and this $10 million investment will go a long way in making our downtown a place where families, businesses, and visitors can thrive. We’re incredibly grateful to Governor Hochul for believing in Hempstead and for giving us the tools to build a stronger, more vibrant future. This funding means more opportunities for local businesses, more housing for our residents, and a downtown that truly reflects the energy and diversity of our village. We’re excited to get to work and make this vision a reality.”

Village of Farmingdale Mayor Ralph Ekstrand said, “On behalf of Myself and the Board of Trustees, all Farmingdale Village Residents, Our Merchants & Local Community; we are thrilled to have won a $4.5 million grant for a Performing Arts Center! Thank you to New York State! We are so fortunate and thankful for the incredible efforts of all involved who helped secure the grant, it’s truly spectacular news for our community! As everyone knows, Farmingdale Village has been going through an incredible Revitalization and has become a downtown destination. Our (BID) Business Improvement District was formed in 2021, and shortly thereafter; our Downtown was designated as “the Culinary Quarter Mile”. Farmingdale Village was also voted Best LI Downtown 2025 - in the Four Leaf (Formerly BFCU), Annual contest, the last 10 out of 11 years! In the Village; we all work as a team; and there are also many Music Fests (“Music on Main, etc..); Art Shows and basically Culture Everywhere! But the one desire was always for a Cultural Arts Center! So this is the Icing on the Cake; the Farmingdale Village Cake! We are beyond thrilled and our community will be dancing in the street! (Literally!) Thank You!”

Nassau County Legislator Scott Davis said, “Thank you, Governor Hochul, for selecting the Village of Hempstead as a recipient of the 2025 Downtown Revitalization Program Award in the amount of $10,000,000. These funds will provide much needed assistance in helping to make the vision of a vibrant downtown become a reality. I look forward to seeing the village continue on the path toward a promising future for residents and a destination for visitors.”

Hempstead and Farmingdale will now begin the process of developing a Strategic Investment Plan to revitalize their downtowns. A Local Planning Committee made up of municipal representatives, community leaders and other stakeholders will lead the eﬀort, supported by a team of private sector experts and state planners. The Strategic Investment Plan will guide the investment of DRI and NY Forward grant funds in revitalization projects that are poised for implementation, will advance the community’s vision for their downtown and that can leverage and expand upon the State's investment.

The Long Island Regional Economic Development Council conducted a thorough and competitive review process of proposals submitted from communities throughout the region and considered all criteria before recommending these communities as nominees.

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative “plan-then-act” strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State rebuild its economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. Through eight rounds, the DRI will have awarded a total of $900 million to 89 communities across every region of the State.

About the NY Forward Program

First announced as part of the FY22 Enacted Budget, Governor Hochul created the NY Forward program to build on the momentum created by the DRI. The program works in concert with the DRI to accelerate and expand the revitalization of smaller and rural downtowns throughout the State so that all communities can benefit from the State’s revitalization efforts, regardless of size, character, needs and challenges.

NY Forward communities are supported by a professional planning consultant and team of State agency experts led by DOS to develop a Strategic Investment Plan that includes a slate of transformative, complementary and readily implementable projects. NY Forward projects are appropriately scaled to the size of each community; projects may include building renovation and redevelopment, new construction or creation of new or improved public spaces and other projects that enhance specific cultural and historical qualities that define and distinguish the small-town charm that defines these municipalities. Through three rounds, the NY Forward program will have awarded a total of $300 million to 60 communities across every region of the State.