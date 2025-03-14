Submit Release
Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court Celebrates Graduation

Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court proudly celebrated the graduation of David, Tifani, and Melissa at the Madison County Courthouse on March 8, 2025. The Honorable James Kube presided over the ceremony, which marked the successful completion of an intensive program involving comprehensive behavioral health treatment, rigorous community supervision, and unwavering accountability.

Drug courts, also known as problem-solving courts, provide an alternative path through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders. Operating within the existing court framework, these specialized courts utilize a collaborative approach to combat recidivism and substance abuse. Their primary goals include reducing repeat offenses, addressing substance use disorders, enhancing public safety, and supporting successful rehabilitation.

To achieve these goals, drug courts implement evidence-based strategies, including validated risk and need assessments, individualized behavioral health treatment, regular and random drug testing, and a structured system of incentives and sanctions. These efforts are further reinforced by rehabilitative and ancillary services that offer additional support to participants.

Read the full story at Norfolk Daily News

For additional information, please contact:

Matthew McManigal, Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court Coordinator

Phone: 402-371-8568 ext. 233           Email: matthew.mcmanigal@nejudicial.gov

 

Photo L to R: Judge James Kube with graduates David, Tifani, and Melissa. Picture courtesy of Norfolk Daily News.

