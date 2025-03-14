Healthcare Integrated Technologies Inc. Successfully Raises $10 million in Friends & Family Funding

Knoxville, TN, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Integrated Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: HITC), a global leader in AI-driven safety and monitoring solutions, proudly announces the successful completion of a $10 million capital raise as part of its strategic growth initiatives, including its ongoing efforts to meet the listing requirements for the NYSE American stock exchange.

The capital raise strengthens the Company’s financial position and supports its ongoing expansion efforts. The Company has been diligently working towards meeting the requirements for an uplisting to the NYSE American, including the minimum $2.00 per share stock price under the Board’s Standard 3 requirement.

Mr. Scott Boruff, CEO of Healthcare Integrated Technologies Inc. stated: “This funding is a significant step forward as we continue to execute on our growth strategy and work toward a potential uplisting to the NYSE American. An uplisting would enhance shareholder value by increasing visibility, improving liquidity and expanding access to the capital markets via institutional investors.”

The Company will continue providing updates as it progresses toward meeting all necessary requirements for an NYSE American listing.

About Healthcare Integrated Technologies Inc.

Healthcare Integrated Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded, fully reporting audited company specializing in ambient AI technology solutions, dedicated to enhancing safety and security across various sectors, including healthcare, education, transportation, manufacturing, incarceration, and commercial industries. The Company’s mission is to help save lives worldwide by developing advanced AI technologies designed to enhance situational awareness and mitigate risks in critical environments. The Company is currently marketing five products and solutions, including its initial product, SafeSpace® Fall Monitoring, which utilizes advanced AI monitoring tools to enhance resident safety in senior living, reduce the risk of injuries, and improve overall care efficiency. Additionally, the Company has expanded its services and offerings beyond senior living facilities, into schools and transportation where its has recently launched several innovative solutions.

For more information, visit www.gethitc.com or contact HITC’s media team at contact@gethitc.com.

Media Contact:

Justin Freishtat

Healthcare Integrated Technologies Inc.

Email: justin.freishtat@gethitc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and may not come to fruition. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement including statements that list numbers and dates.

Legal Disclaimer:

