Rumble Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call as well as Investor Conference Participation

Rumble's Founder and CEO Chris Pavlovski to Hold a Post-Earnings Call Live Stream with Matt Kohrs

LONGBOAT KEY, FL, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) (“Rumble” or the “Company”), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, today announced that it will release financial results for the fiscal quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 before market open on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. The Company will host a conference call on the same day at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Access to the live webcast and replay of the conference call, along with related earnings release materials, will be available here and on Rumble's Investor Relations website at investors.rumble.com.

Following the earnings call, Chris Pavlovski, Chairman, Founder and CEO of Rumble, will be interviewed by Matt Kohrs. The interview will be streamed live on the Matt Kohrs Rumble channel at rumble.com/MattKohrs using Rumble’s streaming platform, Rumble Studio. Viewers will be able to submit questions to Mr. Pavlovski in the comments section of the live stream.

Upcoming Investor Conference

Rumble management will attend the 37th Annual ROTH Conference which will be held March 16-18, 2025, at The Laguna Cliffs Marriott in Dana Point, CA and participate in a fireside chat on Monday, March 17 at 1:00 p.m. PT. The fireside chat will be available in the Company Events section of Rumble's Investor Relations website at investors.rumble.com.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com.

