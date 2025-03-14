Wheels in motion: Cyclists big winners as raft of new projects unveiled

The Malinauskas State Government is spearheading a bonanza for cyclists with a series of new projects announced under the latest round of the State Bicycle Fund, combined with a raft of new initiatives under the national Road Safety Program.

The combined programs represent new investments together totalling more than $22 million.

The $2 million State Bicycle Fund enables local councils to build more bike paths as well as improving existing ones, helping promote healthy, active lifestyles and more cycling options.

A total of 21 projects across 14 councils will receive funding to design or construct projects that will install new shared-use paths, widen existing paths and construct crossings along with other road safety improvements.

More than $1.9 million was allocated across 17 projects that are ready for construction, while $75,000 was allocated across four projects for councils to develop plans to get new projects ‘shovel-ready’ and eligible for future rounds of funding.

Projects include installing bicycle lanes on King William Road between Simpson Parade and the Mike Turtur Bikeway, as well as safety and connectivity upgrades along the Outer Harbor Greenway in Port Adelaide.

Adelaide City Council, City of Unley, City of Port Adelaide Enfield and City of Playford were big winners, each awarded funding towards multiple cycling infrastructure projects.

Five regional councils received funding for projects, including to design a path in Port Augusta from the Joy Baluch AM Bridge to Addison Road, and construction of an 800-metre shared-use path in Port Pirie.

Meanwhile, bicycle and pedestrian safety continues to be improved through the Australian and South Australian Governments’ $168 million commitment under the national Road Safety Program with new Bicycle and Pedestrian Actuated Crossings (BPAC and PAC), wombat crossings, crosswalks and pedestrian refuges together totalling more than $12 million set to be installed at the following locations:

Springbank Road, Colonel Light Gardens: PAC between Daniels Road and Eliza Place.

PAC near Hughes Street.

PAC near the ARC Campbelltown.

Raised safety platform to be installed at existing PAC.

Crosswalks to be installed at the intersection.

Crosswalks to be installed at the intersection.

Upgrades to the existing crosswalks.

Wombat crossing near Station Road.

Wombat crossing near Station Road. Nelson Road, Para Vista: PAC near Prescott Primary School.

As part of the Program, eight projects will be delivered by three councils through a grant at the following locations:

Glen Osmond Road, Adelaide: BPAC for the Adelaide Park Lands Trail ($1.3 million grant to City of Adelaide).

Two wombat crossings ($0.6 million grant contribution to the City of Adelaide).

BPAC for the Park Lands Trail ($1.2 million grant to the City of Adelaide).

Separated bike lanes for the Mike Turtur Bikeway ($0.5 million grant to the City of Adelaide).

Pedestrian refuge near Thomas Street ($0.2 million grant to the Alexandrina Council).

Pedestrian crossing near Porter Street ($0.2 million grant to the Alexandrina Council).

Shared-use path extension to Greenhill Road for the Mike Turtur Bikeway ($3.6 million grant to the City of Unley).

Shared-use path extension to Greenhill Road for the Mike Turtur Bikeway ($3.6 million grant to the City of Unley). Railway Terrace South, Goodwood: Walking and cycling Improvements for the Mike Turtur Bikeway ($0.4 million grant to the City of Unley).

The $168 million invested under the broader national Road Safety Program is jointly funded by the South Australian and Australian governments (50:50) with $37 million allocated towards cycling and pedestrian upgrades.

Cycling and pedestrian projects under the Road Safety Program will support approximately 70 full-time-equivalent jobs during the construction period with all works expected to be completed in 2025.

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

The State Bicycle Fund is about making cycling a safer and more appealing choice for South Australians.

Our roads are also getting busier, and it can become more difficult to safely cross the road. By installing new crossings on our busiest roads, we reduce the risk of an incident where someone is seriously injured or loses their life.

Through improving and expanding our network of bike paths, we’re investing in healthier, more connected, and environmentally friendly communities.

Attributable Adelaide City Council Lord Mayor Dr Jane Lomax Smith

Cycling is becoming increasingly important as the City of Adelaide strives to become a climate resilient city.

Encouraging more cyclists to commute to work or visit the city helps activate alternative transportation to cars and other carbon producing vehicles.

These grants will further improve safer cycling access into and from the city, especially through the Park Lands and North Adelaide.

Attributable to City of Unley Mayor Michael Hewitson

I am incredibly pleased that our city will be the recipient of this vital funding support to extend and complete sections of the increasingly popular Mike Turtur Bikeway.

These projects will deliver streetscape improvements, safer intersections, and enhance access for people walking and riding along the bikeway to local destinations, including Goodwood’s main shopping precinct, primary school, Forestville Reserve, King William Road and the Adelaide Park Lands and CBD.

This injection of funding is a significant contribution, helping to ensure our city is safe and connected, and increasing the number of active transport journeys along our walking and cycling networks.

Attributable to Alexandrina Council Mayor Keith Parkes

Alexandrina Council has been advocating for some time for safer pedestrian access on these busy sections of state government road through Goolwa and Middleton, so we really appreciate the government’s support on this important community safety matter, and we’re pleased to contribute through some design work and project management.

These roads are designated transport routes. At Hays Street we have a high traffic area with large numbers of pedestrians moving to and from the historic Goolwa Wharf Precinct with the markets, SteamRanger, the PS Oscar W and other tourism attractions, so a refuge will make crossing this very busy road much safer.

Middleton’s main street is always busy - jam-packed during summer - so a third pedestrian refuge centrally located between the two crossings at either end of the CBD will be welcome by locals and visitors.

Attributable to Member for Elder Nadia Clancy

The crossing at Springbank Road is a huge win for our community and I’m really excited for work to begin soon.

This project came about after members of the community called for something to be done to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety, while also creating some gaps in traffic to assist those in vehicles. This solution was developed following extensive community consultation, and I’m grateful to everyone who took time to share their views both with me and the Department for Infrastructure and Transport.