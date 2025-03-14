Bionano to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call Webcast on March 31, 2025

SAN DIEGO, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 and to highlight recent corporate progress.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Date: Monday, March 31st, 2025 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Participant Link: Registration – Click Here Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5v2s5x5r

Participants may access a live webcast of the call on the Investors page of the Bionano website. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on Bionano’s investor relations website at https://ir.bionano.com/ for at least 30 days.

CONTACTS

Company Contact:

Erik Holmlin, CEO

Bionano Genomics, Inc.

+1 (858) 888-7610

eholmlin@bionano.com

Legal Disclaimer:

