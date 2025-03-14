SalesHood Recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Digital Sales Rooms

San Francisco, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesHood, a leading AI-driven sales enablement platform, is proud to announce its recognition as a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Digital Sales Rooms.

According to Gartner, “Digital Sales Rooms (DSRs) can optimize the buyer experience and improve engagement and collaboration between buyers and sellers, resulting in higher-quality deals.” The report also predicts that “by 2028, 30% of all B2B sales cycles will be primarily run through a DSR. which will be used to manage the entire customer life cycle”

SalesHood’s Digital Sales Rooms, known as Client Sites, empower revenue teams with a centralized, buyer-centric digital environment to streamline deal execution. With mutual action plans, AI-powered insights, and seamless CRM integrations, SalesHood helps organizations accelerate sales cycles and drive revenue growth.

“We are thrilled to be recognized in the Gartner Market Guide for Digital Sales Rooms,” said Elay Cohen, CEO of SalesHood. “This recognition reinforces our commitment to equipping sales and success teams with innovative tools that enhance buyer engagement, improve sales efficiency, and ultimately drive predictable revenue outcomes.”

SalesHood’s Client Sites provide a persistent digital workspace where sellers and buyers can collaborate in real time or asynchronously. Key features include:

Collaborative Mutual Action Plans – Buyers and sellers align on key milestones and next steps.

– Buyers and sellers align on key milestones and next steps. AI-Driven Buyer Engagement Insights – Real-time visibility into deal progression.

– Real-time visibility into deal progression. Seamless CRM and Stack Integrations – Enabling a connected digital sales process.

To learn more about how SalesHood’s Digital Sales Rooms can help your organization improve sales execution, visit www.saleshood.com .

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner, Market Guide for Digital Sales Rooms, Melissa Hilbert, Luke Tipping, et al., , 24 February 2025.

About SalesHood:

SalesHood is an AI-driven revenue enablement platform proven to deliver repeatable revenue. SalesHood's purpose-built AI activates content to ramp readiness, personalize selling and measure impact. Rated #1 in results and usability, SalesHood is easy to use, fast to deploy, and proven to drive in-quarter revenue growth. Trusted by high-growth, high-performing companies like Copado, SmartRecruiters and Frontline Education boost win rates by 50-200% while reducing coaching time for managers and giving sellers more time to sell. To learn more, visit www.saleshood.com.

