PROCEPT BioRobotics® Announces Investor Event at 2025 AUA Annual Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (Nasdaq: PRCT) (the “Company”), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, announced today it will host an in-person investor event on Friday, April 25, 2025, at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas at the American Urological Association Annual Meeting from 8:00am to 9:30am Pacific Time.

Members of PROCEPT BioRobotics’ management team presenting include:

Reza Zadno – Chief Executive Officer

– Chief Executive Officer Kevin Waters – Chief Financial Officer

– Chief Financial Officer Sham Shiblaq – Chief Commercial Officer

– Chief Commercial Officer Barry Templin – Chief Technology Officer

Clinical perspectives will also be provided by the following physicians:

Dr. Inderbir Gill - Founding Executive Director for USC Urology, Chairman of Urological Cancer Surgery at Keck School of Medicine of USC

- Founding Executive Director for USC Urology, Chairman of Urological Cancer Surgery at Keck School of Medicine of USC Dr. Brian Helfand - Division Chief of Urology, Endeavor Health, Associate Chief Scientific Officer at Endeavor Health, Clinical Professor at University of Chicago, Ronald Chez Family and Richard Melman Family Endowed Chairman

- Division Chief of Urology, Endeavor Health, Associate Chief Scientific Officer at Endeavor Health, Clinical Professor at University of Chicago, Ronald Chez Family and Richard Melman Family Endowed Chairman Dr. Gerald Park - Partner, Kansas City Urology Care



A live webcast of the event, as well as an archived recording, will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.procept-biorobotics.com/. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

The Company also announced today it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2025 before market open on Thursday, April 24, 2025. The Company’s management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by following one of the below links:

Webcast link for interested listeners: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nbuh983j

Dial-in registration for sell-side research analysts: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIf0642be5c58c4fc0a4350040b0b9caf9



Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at: https://ir.procept-biorobotics.com.

An archived recording will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at: https://ir.procept-biorobotics.com. The webcasts will be available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

PROCEPT BioRobotics is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. PROCEPT BioRobotics manufactures the AQUABEAM® and HYDROS™ Robotic Systems. The HYDROS Robotic System is the only AI-Powered, robotic technology that delivers Aquablation therapy. PROCEPT BioRobotics designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe, and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. The Company has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence with over 150 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

Important Safety Information

All surgical treatments have inherent and associated side effects. For a list of potential side effects visit https://aquablation.com/safety-information/

Investor Contact:

Matt Bacso

VP, Investor Relations and Business Operations

m.bacso@procept-biorobotics.com

Legal Disclaimer:

