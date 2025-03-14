James River Church Pastors David Lindell and Brandon Lindell Announce Upcoming Release of New Book 'Lionhearted'

A new book by James River Church pastors David Lindell and Brandon Lindell empowers men to live focused, fulfilled, and fearless lives.

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James River Church is excited to announce the forthcoming release of 'Lionhearted: A Man's Guide to Living Focused, Fulfilled, and Fearless,' authored by Executive Ministry Pastors and brothers, David and Brandon Lindell. Scheduled for release on April 1, 2025, the book aims to equip men to overcome challenges and embrace a life of purpose and courage.

In 'Lionhearted,' David and Brandon Lindell draw from their extensive pastoral experience to guide men in shifting from uncertainty to actively creating the future they desire. The book addresses common struggles and external pressures, encouraging readers to harness the power God has already given them to live focused, fulfilled, and fearless lives. This action-oriented guide is designed to help men embrace their full potential.

David Lindell serves as an Executive Ministry Pastor at James River Church in Springfield, Missouri. He is passionate about developing young leaders, championing the local church, and teaching the Bible. He and his wife, Becky, are dedicated to fostering strong faith in their home and community, encouraging men to embrace their God-given purpose.

Brandon Lindell also serves as an Executive Ministry Pastor at James River Church. He has a unique gift for building the church through creative means and inspiring people to follow Jesus wholeheartedly. He and his wife, Beth, are committed to strengthening faith-based leadership, equipping men to live with boldness and clarity.

'Lionhearted' has already garnered praise from notable figures. Craig Groeschel, Senior Pastor of Life.Church, describes it as offering "invaluable insights for every man." Chris Hodges, Senior Pastor of Church of the Highlands, states that the book is "for anyone who wants to unleash his full potential." NFL quarterback Kirk Cousins, a leader both on and off the field, has endorsed the book, highlighting its impact on personal growth and resilience. "If you desire to live focused, fulfilled, and fearless, 'Lionhearted' is a book you need to read." His endorsement speaks volumes about the book's ability to equip men with the mindset and strength needed to succeed in every area of life.

Pre-orders for 'Lionhearted' are now available through major retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and ChristianBook. For more information and to read the first chapter, visit the official website at https://lionhearted.com/.

About James River Church

James River Church, serving over 16,000 attendees weekly, is a Pentecostal church with four locations in southwest Missouri and a growing online community. Known for its passionate worship and engaging children's and youth programs, JRC is dedicated to reaching people with the Gospel, global missions, and community outreach through initiatives like Cherish Kids and James River Charities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.