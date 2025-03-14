Iridex Comments on Recent Stock Price Volatility

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridex Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX), a worldwide leader providing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems and delivery devices for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, today commented on its recent stock price volatility.

The company is not aware of any material developments or changes to its operating or financial condition that precipitated the volume and price movements that occurred on March 13, 2025. There have been no material adverse changes to the company’s operating results, its business, strategy, or prospects since the company provided preliminary operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on January 14, 2025.

Final fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results will be released and discussed as previously announced on a conference call scheduled for 2:00pm PT on Thursday, March 27, 2025. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing +1-888-596-4144 and providing conference ID: 5685253. A live and recorded webcast on the “Event Calendar” page of the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.iridex.com

About Iridex Corporation

Iridex Corporation is a worldwide leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. The Company’s proprietary MicroPulse® technology delivers a differentiated treatment that provides safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. Iridex’s current product line is used for the treatment of glaucoma and diabetic macular edema (DME) and other retinal diseases. Iridex products are sold in the United States through a direct sales force and internationally primarily through a network of independent distributors into more than 100 countries. For further information, visit the Iridex website at www.iridex.com.

MicroPulse® is a registered trademark of Iridex Corporation, Inc. in the United States, Europe and other jurisdictions. © 2025 Iridex Corporation. All rights reserved.

Investor Relations Contact:

Philip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

investors@iridex.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.