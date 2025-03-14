Apollo Silver Engages Danayi Capital for Investor Relations and Digital Marketing Services

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Silver Corp. (“Apollo Silver” or the “Company”) (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Danayi Capital Corp. (“Danayi”), an arm’s-length service provider, to provide the Company certain investor relations and digital marketing services (the “Services”), in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and applicable securities laws. Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Danayi specializes in marketing, advertising, and public awareness within the mining and metals sector. Under a digital marketing agreement dated March 13, 2025 (the “Agreement”), Danayi will provide digital media, marketing strategies, and advertising for a trial period of one month at a fee of US$50,000. The Company may extend the Agreement at its discretion. The engagement is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

Danayi does not currently have any direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities and has no intention or right to acquire such an interest during the engagement.

About Apollo Silver

Apollo Silver has assembled an experienced and technically strong leadership team who have joined to advance quality precious metals projects in sought after jurisdictions. The Company is focused on advancing its portfolio of two prospective silver exploration and resource development projects, the Calico Project, in San Bernardino County, California and the Cinco de Mayo Project, in Chihuahua, Mexico.

