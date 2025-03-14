Wallbridge Commences Drilling at Martiniere

TORONTO, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSX: WM, OTCQB: WLBMF) (“Wallbridge” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at its Martiniere gold project (“Martiniere”) located approximately 30 km west of the Company’s flagship Fenelon gold project in northwestern Quebec.

The Company is continuing to explore the broader mineralized gold system at Martiniere. Exploration is focused along the Bug Lake deformation corridor where drilling in 2024 returned multiple high grade intercepts from three satellite targets located within 100 to 500 metres of the currently defined mineral resource (see Wallbridge news releases dated July 31, 2024 and November 6, 2024). The first hole of the 2025 program is targeting the down-plunge extension of the newly identified Dragonfly zone which has so far been delineated approximately 500 metres along strike and to a vertical depth ranging from 75 to 200 metres below surface. Drilling is also planned to follow up on positive results returned from the Horsefly and Martiniere North target areas.

During 2025 the Company plans to complete a total of 10,000 to 15,000 metres of drilling at Martiniere. The first phase of drilling is planned to be completed in May 2025. Based on the results of the first drilling phase, which are expected to be reported by the end of the second quarter, a second phase is planned to commence during the latter half of July.

Additionally, generative exploration to identify earlier stage greenfields targets within the Company’s 830 km2 regional property position along the Detour-Fenelon gold trend continues.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge is focused on creating value through the exploration and sustainable development of gold projects in Quebec’s Northern Abitibi region while respecting the environment and communities where it operates. The Company holds a contiguous mineral property position totaling 830 km2 that extends approximately 97 km along the Detour-Fenelon gold trend. The property is host to the Company’s flagship PEA stage Fenelon Gold Project, and its earlier exploration stage Martiniere Gold Project.

