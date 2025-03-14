Patagonia Gold Provides Update on the Development of the Calcatreu Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patagonia Gold Corp. (“Patagonia” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PGDC) is pleased to provide an update regarding the development of its Calcatreu project in Rio Negro (the “Project”) through a proposed financing (the “Financing”) for proceeds of up to US$40 million (the “Investment Amount”). In connection with the Financing, Black River Mine Inc. (the “Investor”) will invest in a new class of preferred shares (the “Preferred Shares”) of Patagonia Gold Canada Inc. (“PG Canada”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, which holds the Project through its holdings of Minera Calcatreu SAU. The Investor is a newly formed corporation that will be comprised of a consortium of investors and controlled by Carlos J. Miguens (the “Lead Investor”).

It is currently contemplated that the Investment Amount will be provided by the Investor to PG Canada in exchange for up to 40 million Preferred Shares, all pursuant to the terms of a definitive agreement (the “Investment Agreement”) between PG Canada and the Investor. The Company expects to use the Investment Amount to fund the development of the Project and to pay the fees and expenses incurred in connection with the Financing.

Completion of the Financing remains subject to customary conditions including, but not limited to: (i) PG Canada and the Investor negotiating the form of, and entering into, the Investment Agreement; (ii) shareholder approval pursuant to MI 61-101 (as defined below); and (iii) final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”).

The Lead Investor is a related party of the Company (as he has ownership and control over 200,717,161 common shares of the Company, representing 43.2% of the 465,051,490 common shares of the Company currently outstanding) and he is expected to be the controlling shareholder of the Investor. Accordingly, the Financing will be a “related party transaction” under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). Since the Lead Investor’s participation in the Financing will exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization (calculated in accordance with MI 61-101), the Company will seek shareholder approval in accordance with MI 61-101 at a special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”).

The Company expects to call the Meeting in Q2 2025. Further details regarding the Financing will be provided in the management information circular (the “Circular”) to be prepared in connection with the Meeting. The Circular, once mailed, will be filed under the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Details of the Project

The Project is the Company’s flagship project located on the southern border of Rio Negro, approximately 85 kilometres south of the town of Ing Jacobacci.

The Company acquired the Project from Pan American Silver in 2018 and since then has been dedicated to obtaining the permits to advance the Project to production. In November 2024, the Company was notified by the local Provincial authorities that the final permit to proceed with construction of the Project had been granted.

The Project has approximately 746,000 contained AuEq (gold equivalent) ounces of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource category and 390,000 contained AuEq ounces of Inferred Mineral Resources as disclosed in an NI43-101 technical report by Cube Consulting Pty Ltd on file at www.sedarplus.com.

Qualified Person’s Statement

Donald J. Birak, an independent consulting geologist, Registered Member of SME, Fellow of AusIMM, and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

Additional information about the Project and the mineral resources referred to in this news release are available in the technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate, Calcatreu Gold-Silver Project, Rio Negro Province, Argentina,” dated effective December 31, 2018, which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Patagonia Gold

Patagonia Gold Corp. is a South America focused, publicly traded, mining company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company seeks to grow shareholder value through exploration and development of gold and silver projects in the Patagonia region of Argentina. The Company is primarily focused on the Calcatreu project in Rio Negro and the development of the Cap-Oeste underground project. Patagonia, indirectly through its subsidiaries or under option agreements, has mineral rights to over 430 properties in several provinces of Argentina and is one of the largest landholders in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to, the proposed advancement of the Project; the completion of the Financing and the terms thereof; the terms of the Investment Agreement and execution thereof; the participation of Mr. Miguens as the Lead Investor in the Financing; the receipt of shareholder and TSXV approval; timing for holding the Meeting and the availability of the Circular; the advancement and development of gold and silver projects in the Patagonia region of Argentina, and the anticipated growth in shareholder value. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. In particular, the Company advises that it does not have defined mineral reserves and it has not based its decision to advance development of the Project on a feasibility study of mineral reserves, demonstrating economic and technical viability, and, as a result, there may be an increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, including increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit. Further, investors are cautioned that there can be no assurance that the parties to the proposed Financing will come to agreement and execute a binding, definitive agreement or that the Financing will be completed on the terms contemplated, or at all. In addition, the Company can give no assurances at this time that the Financing will fulfil the Company's business development goals with respect to the Project. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. Terms of the Financing will be disclosed once a definitive agreement has been executed. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

