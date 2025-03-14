Statement on the Cabinet Meeting of 12 February 2025 and Special Cabinet meeting of 29 January 2025

A. Issues in the environment

1. 2025 State of the Nation Address (SoNA)

1.1. Cabinet expressed its support for the bold vision of creating a nation where all South Africans share in its prosperity and opportunities, as outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his 2025 SoNA on 6 February 2025.

1.2. The President called on all South Africans to unite in action to reignite our collective vision and shared passion to build a South Africa that works for everyone. Through the planned National Dialogue, we will chart our nation’s course and forge a common vision for our country’s future.

1.3. The new Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) guides government’s initiatives to create a more inclusive country that lives up to the commitments of the Government of National Unity. The MDTP aims, among others, to reduce unemployment, poverty and the rising cost of living as well as combat crime and corruption.

1.4. The massive R940-billion investment drive announced by President Ramaphosa in new infrastructure and the upgrading of existing infrastructure over the next three years, puts infrastructure development at the heart of our country’s economic growth and job creation.

1.5. The address outlined a clear path to tackle the challenges experienced at local municipalities, particularly in the maintenance of essential infrastructure. It also detailed intensive interventions to deal with the country’s water challenges, including the expansion of water infrastructure by investing R23 billion into seven large water infrastructure projects.

1.6. President Ramaphosa outlined government’s commitment to support the well-being of South Africans through various social support initiatives in health, education, social protection, community development and public employment programmes, with around 60 percent of our national budget spent on the social wage.

1.7. The President affirmed our nation’s sovereignty and constitutional democracy, and South Africa’s position to advance the well-being of humanity, and those around the world who continue to experience colonialism and oppression.

1.8. Cabinet called on all sectors of society to support the initiatives announced by the President in his 2025 SoNA and partner with government as we set our nation on a trajectory for the year ahead.

2. United for South Africa

2.1. Cabinet calls on all South Africans to rally in support of our great country during this period of misinformation, disinformation and propaganda aimed at misrepresenting our government and dividing our nation.

2.2. We must not allow false narratives to divide us; we are a resilient nation that has more in common and our history has demonstrated that there is no challenge we cannot overcome when we pull together. We are called on to stand for the love for our country, which is rooted in our democratic values of non-racialism, tolerance, compassion, peace, justice, equality, freedom and human dignity.

2.3. Given our past, we cannot turn a blind eye to human rights violations perpetuated around the world, nor can we ignore the less fortunate people who require our voice to ease their suffering. Cabinet reiterated President Ramaphosa’s firm position that our nation would not be bullied.

2.4. South Africa belongs to all who live in it, and we are united in our diversity. Let us speak with one voice in defence of our national interests, sovereignty and constitutional democracy. Together, we are building a nation that encourages dialogue, fosters social cohesion and embraces all people, regardless of race.

3. Economy

3.1. Expropriation Act

3.1.1. The Expropriation Act of 2024, which was recently signed into law following an extensive consultative process, is a constitutionally mandated legal process that ensures public access to land in an equitable and just manner as guided by the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa of 1996. This law is not unique to South Africa, as many countries around the world have always had expropriation laws that balance the need for public usage of land and the protection of rights of property owners.

3.1.2. Cabinet noted the executive order issued by United States President Donald Trump, citing concerns over alleged discriminatory policies and human rights violations purportedly perpetuated through the Expropriation Act. The executive order lacks factual accuracy and is rooted in misinformation and falsehood aimed at misrepresenting the actual purpose of the law and sowing racial divisions in our nation.

3.1.3. Cabinet rejected claims that the South African Government is confiscating land and “treating certain class of people very badly”. South Africa is a constitutional democracy that is deeply committed to protecting the rights of all people living in the country in line with the Bill of Rights and the Constitution. Our Constitution was designed to create an environment for all South Africans to work together to address the legacy of our divided past, including land disposition that took place under apartheid.

3.1.4. South Africa remains committed to finding diplomatic solutions to any misunderstandings or disputes. Our country looks forward to engaging with the Trump administration over land reform policy and bilateral issues.

3.2. Tourism

3.2.1. Cabinet welcomes the latest international arrivals data that confirms that South Africa’s tourism sector continues to grow, with total arrivals reaching 8.92 million in 2024, marking an impressive 5.1% increase compared to 2023.

3.2.2. The African continent remains South Africa’s largest source of tourists, with 6.8 million tourist arrivals in 2024, making up 76% of total arrivals. According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, the tourism industry is estimated to contribute 8.8% to the gross domestic product and supports 1.68 million jobs.

3.2.3. Cabinet encourages all sectors to capitalise on the positive momentum by supporting our country’s tourism industry, warmly welcoming visitors to our shores and expanding domestic tourism by taking a Sho’t Left. Tourists seeking more information on South Africa’s many tourist offerings can visit www.southafrica.net

3.3. African Mining Indaba

3.3.1. Cabinet welcomed the country’s successful hosting of the African Mining Indaba in Cape Town from 2 to 6 February 2025 under the theme: “Future-Proofing African Mining”. The Indaba was first convened in 1994 and has over the last 30 years of our democratic journey grown into the world’s largest gathering of mining’s most influential stakeholders.

3.3.2. This year’s Mining Indaba convened the community representatives’ dialogue to enable miners to understand the needs, concerns and potential impact of their projects on communities. It also helped equip community members to effectively participate in the decision-making process of mining projects.

3.3.3. Cabinet welcomed the opportunity created by the Indaba to position the country as a competitive business and mining destination as well as showcase investment opportunities in the mining sector. Our nation’s mining potential includes vast resources of platinum group metals (PGMs), manganese ore and gold. In 2023, South Africa was the world’s largest producer of PGMs, the world’s 13th largest gold producer and South Africa has approximately 37% of the world’s manganese ore reserves.

4. International Matters

4.1. South Africa’s Group of Twenty (G20) Presidency

4.1.1. South Africa’s Presidency of the G20 continues full steam ahead as the country fosters greater collaboration among G20 members to address pressing global issues and find sustainable solutions that prioritise the well-being of all people.

4.1.2. A number of key meetings are planned throughout the year, including the G20 Employment Working Group meetings from 18 to 21 February 2025 focusing on labour and employment issues.

4.1.3. The First Foreign Ministers meeting is scheduled from 20 to 21 February 2025 in Johannesburg. The meeting is expected to address ongoing international tensions and discuss global governance reform.

4.1.4. The country plans to dispatch a delegation of government and other leaders to various nations in Africa and across the world to explain the objectives our country wishes to achieve during our Presidency of the G20.

4.1.5. South Africa will also host the first meeting of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors on 26 to 27 February 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. This meeting will be preceded by the Finance and Central Bank Deputies meeting on 24 and 25 February 2025.

4.1.6. South Africa’s G20 Presidency commenced on 1 December 2024 and all engagements are being held under the theme: “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability” as we endeavour to ensure that no one is left behind.

4.2. Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)

4.2.1. Cabinet paid tribute to 14 gallant South African soldiers who were killed recently in the DRC while undertaking a United Nations (UN)-backed peacekeeping mission. These brave soldiers had been deployed in the country as part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) and the UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO).

4.2.2. Cabinet affirmed that South Africa would continue to play its peacekeeping mission role and support other African countries whose solidarity and material support helped secure our liberation.

4.2.3. Cabinet was also updated on recent developments in the eastern DRC and called on all parties to embrace current diplomatic efforts aimed at finding a peaceful resolution, and to adhere to calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and restoration of essential utilities.

4.2.4. Cabinet further welcomed efforts by the SADC leaders aimed at finding a resolution to the conflict and facilitating the repatriation of the deceased and injured soldiers of South Africa, Malawi and Tanzania. The outcome of the Heads of State Summit held in Tanzania on 8 February 2025 on the conflict also provides a beacon of hope for the troubled eastern DRC.

4.2.5. Cabinet reiterated our nation’s commitment to a diplomatic solution that ensures stability in the DRC while also protecting the well-being of the Congolese people.

5. Operation Vala Umgodi

5.1. Cabinet commended the efforts of the South African Police Service to combat illegal mining through Operation Vala Umgodi. The crackdown has since December 2023 resulted in over 18 000 arrests. About

1 700 illegal miners were arrested from August 2024 in Stilfontein. It includes the seizure of 458 firearms, 12 000 rounds of ammunition, 283 trucks, 303 vehicles and 84 big machinery from illegal mining. R5 million in cash and uncut diamonds worth R32 million were also seized.

5.2. Cabinet welcomed ongoing efforts by law-enforcement agencies in the fight against illegal mining as Operation Vala Umgodi is rolled out to various parts of the country.

5.3. Cabinet further commended the arrest of four police officers suspected of aiding the escape of illegal mining kingpin, Neo James Tsoaeli, also known as ‘Tiger’. It emphasised that police officers must always maintain the highest standards of professional ethics and remain beyond reproach.

5.4. Cabinet calls on the National Prosecuting Authority to ensure that those involved in such corrupt activities are held accountable and get the harshest possible sentence.

6. Social

6.1. Education

6.1.1. Cabinet commended the Class of 2024 for recording the highest matric pass rate since 1994, achieving 87,3 percent, which is a 4,4 percent increase from 2023. About 615 429 learners passed the National Senior Certificate examinations and nearly half of learners who wrote the examinations received a Bachelor pass while nearly 320 000 distinctions were achieved.

6.1.2. The achievements of the Class of 2024 are a clear demonstration of the progress we have made as we commemorate 30 Years of Freedom and Democracy. They also provide proof that we are reversing apartheid’s planned legacy of intergenerational indignity, disadvantage and poverty for the majority of South Africans.

6.2. Social grants

6.2.1. Cabinet called on all social grant beneficiaries to replace their South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) Gold Cards with the new Postbank Black Cards by Thursday, 20 March 2025 to continue accessing their SASSA grant payments.

6.2.2. Social grant beneficiaries can go to their nearest Postbank site located at retailers such as Checkers, Shoprite, Pick n Pay, Usave, and Boxer to get their Postbank Black Card.

6.2.3. After the 20 March 2025 deadline, SASSA Gold Cards will no longer function at ATMs and retailers.

6.3. Festive road safety statistics

6.3.1. Cabinet noted that the preliminary statistics for the 2024/25 Festive Season Road Safety campaign showed that road fatalities, often a result of human behaviour, continue to plague our nation.

6.3.2. A total of 87% of crashes over the festive period were a result of human behaviour which included hit-and-runs, jay-walking, fatigue, loss of control over vehicles, speeding, drunken driving and reckless overtaking.

6.3.3. Cabinet urged all road users to change their conduct on our nation’s roads and traffic officials to hold transgressors of the rules of the road to account. These tragic road accidents ruin innocent lives, shatter families and cost our economy billions of rands a year.

B. CABINET DECISIONS (Special Cabinet Meeting of 29 January 2025)

A Special Cabinet Meeting was held on 29 January to deliberate on several critical issues of national and international importance.

1. The Security Situation in the eastern DRC

1.1. Cabinet was briefed about the security situation in the eastern DRC that has led to the loss of lives of South African, Tanzanian, Malawian and Uruguayan soldiers under SAMIDRC and MONUSCO.

1.2. Cabinet extended its condolences to the families, friends and comrades-in-arms of the 14 South African soldiers who lost their lives in the SAMIDRC and MONUSCO peacekeeping missions.

1.3. Cabinet also extended its condolences to the governments and people of United Republic of Tanzania, Malawi and Uruguay on the loss of their soldiers.

1.4. The government of South Africa remains committed to all initiatives led by the SADC, African Union (AU) and UN to ensure peace in the eastern DRC as part of the AU’s Agenda 2063 of silencing the guns.

2. The withdrawal of aid funding by the US Government

2.1. Cabinet was briefed about the withdrawal of aid funding by the US Government and its implications for South Africa, particularly on the HIV/AIDS and TB programmes.

2.2. South Africa runs the largest HIV/AIDS prevention, testing, treatment and management programme across 52 districts at the total cost of R46.8 billion in the 2024/25 financial year. The US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), supported by the US Agency for International Development, is responsible for only 17% of this budget across 27 districts in eight province.

2.3. The government of South Africa funds 90% of the antiretroviral procurement and Global Fund is responsible for funding 10% of this cost. In this regard, PEPFAR funds are only used for the salaries and operational costs of the people they appointed directly in the 27 districts.

2.4. Government is aware of the suspension of this withdrawal for the period of 90 days whilst the US Government reviews its position.

2.5. Cabinet wishes to assure all South Africans that government will not allow a situation that leads to defaulting by any South African participating in the HIV/AIDS prevention and management programme.

C. Appointments

All appointments are subject to verification of qualification and relevant security clearance.

1.1. Cabinet concurred to the extension of contract of Mrs Nompumelelo Mpofu as the CEO of the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) SOC Limited for 17 months, with effect from 1 February 2025.

1.2. Cabinet urged ACSA to prioritise airport maintenance, and timeous and efficient movement of passengers and luggage throughout all airports under the management of the entity this year.

1.3. Cabinet concurred to the appointment of non-executive members to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) Board:

a. Dr Karen Stander (Chairperson);

b. Ms Ndileka Portia Loyilane;

c. Adv Richardt Tlou Ramashia;

d. Mr Lavandran Nanda Gopaul;

e. Ms Philisiwe Sibiya;

f. Ms Clarinda Elizabeth Simpson;

g. Ms Prashika Mahesh;

h. Dr Siyanda Brightboy Mngadi;

i. Ms Karabo Mohale;

j. Ms Mampiane Johanna Maphutha;

k. Dr Mugwena Maluleke; and

l. Dr Marcia Socikwa.

1.4. The Board of NSFAS, will co-opt into the Board, in line with the provisions of the Act, a student representative as soon as the South African Students Union finalises the nomination of such a representative.

D. Cabinet Decisions (Cabinet meeting of Wednesday, 12 February 2025)

1. Accession of the Protocol on Integrated Coastal Zone Management (ICZM) – the Nairobi Convention

1.1. Cabinet approved the submission of the Protocol on ICZM in the Western Indian Ocean to Parliament for accession.

1.2.The Nairobi Convention is a framework that provides for parties to individually or jointly take appropriate measures to implement ICZM in the Western Indian Ocean Region. The partnership between governments, civil society and the private sector ensures a prosperous Western Indian Ocean Region with healthy rivers, coasts and oceans. South Africa adopted the protocol on 12 September 2023.

1.3. The protocol offers many opportunities for South Africa, including enhancing the country’s capacity to mitigate climate change impacts, as it promotes sustainable biodiversity management and ecosystem resilience.

2. Hosting of the Global Small Medium Enterprises (SME) Ministerial Conference

2.1. Cabinet approved for South Africa to host Global SME Ministerial Conference, in collaboration with the International Trade Centre, in Durban from 22 to 24 July 2025. The conference will bring together representatives from 190 countries with the aim of building partnerships to enhance the development of international micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

2.2. The conference will present an opportunity for South Africa to showcase its development of MSMEs, and will position the country as the best place for investment and collaboration on MSME development.

3. Hosting of the Next Generation of Aviation Professionals (NGAP) Global Summit

3.1. Cabinet approved the hosting of the NGAP Global Summit proposed to be held in Johannesburg from 22 to 25 April 2025. The South African Civil Aviation Authority will host the summit in partnership with the International Civil Aviation Organisation, a specialised agency of the UN.

3.2. The summit is crucial in aviation development as it encourages states to work together to identify long-term human resource and development needs in the aviation sector. Hosting the summit will not only enhance South Africa’s reputation within the international aviation community, but will also provide a platform for South Africa to unite the aviation community to formulate strategies aimed at retaining the NGAP. The event will also serve as an opportunity to provide South African youth with the knowledge and skills necessary for a career in aviation.

E. Appointments

All appointments are subject to verification of qualification and relevant security clearance.

1. Mr Riedewaan Bakardien as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Radioactive Waste Disposal Institute.

2. Appointment of members to the Board of Postbank SOC Limited

(a) Mr Khayalethu William Ngema (Chairperson);

(b) Ms Karabo Joyce Siyila;

(c) Mr Krishen Ganas Sukdev;

(d) Mr Ismail Adam Mamoojee;

(e) Ms Nthatho Minyuku;

(f) Ms Wongakazi Faith Helen Majola; and

(g) Ms Noluyolo Yoza Jekwa.

F. UPCOMING EVENTS

1. Basic Education Sector Lekgotla

1.1. President Ramaphosa will deliver a keynote address at the Basic Education Lekgotla on Thursday, 27 February 2025 at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre in Johannesburg. The Lekgotla will be held under the theme: “Strengthening foundations for Learning for a resilient future-fit education system”.

G. Messages

1. Congratulations

Cabinet extended its congratulations and well-wishes to:

Mrs Tshego Gaelae, who was crowned Mrs World 2025 and becomes the first black woman to win the prestigious tittle.

Mr Wouter Kellerman, the South African flautist who won his third Grammy Award at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles, USA, on 2 February 2025. Kellerman won the Grammy Award for Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album for Triveni, in collaboration with Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto and Indian vocalist Chandrika Tandon.

Adv Andy Mothibi, Head of the Special Investigating Unit, on his re-election as Vice President: African Regional Coordinator and member of the Executive Committee of the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities.

Ms Maria Ramos, on her appointment as the new Chairperson of the United Kingdom’s banking giant, Standard Chartered.

Prof Refiloe Masekela for being named this year's recipient of the prestigious World Lung Health Award. Prof Masekela was South Africa's first black woman pulmonologist 18 years ago. She is the third South African to win the award.

Dricus du Plessis, for successfully defending his Ultimate Fighting Championship World middleweight championship title for the second time after defeating America's Sean Strickland by unanimous decision in Sydney, Australia on 9 February 2025. Du Plessis also improved his winning streak to nine fights, the longest in middleweight history.

Prudence Sekgodiso for breaking her own women’s 800 metres indoor record while competing at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Karlsruhe, Germany on 7 February 2025. She finished at a time of 1:59.88.

2. Condolences

Cabinet expressed condolences to the friends and family of:

the two South African National Defence Force soldiers who were killed when the truck they were travelling in overturned on R31 between Koopmansfontein and Delportshoop.

the people and government of Namibia on the passing of Mr Sam Nujoma, the first President of independent Namibia. Mr Nujoma led the fight for independence in 1990 after helping found Namibia's liberation movement known as the South West Africa People’s Organisation in the 1960s.

Ms Senamile Masango, South Africa's first black female nuclear scientist. She was the first African woman to join an African-led team conducting experiments at the European Organisation for Nuclear Research, the world's largest particle physics laboratory.

Mr Douw Steyn, the businessman, entrepreneur and philanthropist whose unwavering belief in South Africa’s potential drove his investments and initiatives in the country. Mr Steyn enriched the country with his business acumen, visionary leadership and touched countless communities through his philanthropic work.

