Treasury on impact of rebasing and re-weighting of CPI on inflation-linked government bonds

The National Treasury has assessed the impact of rebasing and re-weighting the CPI, and the changes that will need to be made to the Government’s Inflation-Linked Bonds.

On 19 February 2025, Statistics South Africa provided the historical data of the rebased CPI (with Dec 2024 = 100) from December 2024 backward.

The National Treasury has replaced the existing index data for calculation purposes with the new rebased data until December 2024, and further with the new rebased and re-weighed CPI from January 2025.

Calculated on the original respective issue dates, the new base inflation indices are as follows (15 digits apply):

R210 – 39.1861841381111

I2029 – 67.3137857673794

I2031 – 92.3227103072067

I2033 – 63.1499539682726

R202 – 33.7203449020014

I2038 – 53.8350297509551

I2043 – 94.5104794717201

I2046 – 57.1185870968389

I2050 – 53.8845872597342

I2058 – 94.5104794717201

These base indices are calculated in such a way that the capital value of the bonds is the same before and after the indices were rebased.

