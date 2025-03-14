MEC Kenetswe Mosenogi donates school uniforms to learners in Mamusa, 14 Mar

MEC for finance Mme Kenetswe Mosenogi will tomorrow, Friday 14th March 2025 donate school uniforms to three schools namely Kamogelo Primary school (Migdol), Kolong Primary School (Ipelegeng) and Obang Secondary school, (Amalia) all in the Mamusa Local municipality. The main programme is scheduled to take place at Ipelegeng Secondary school in Schweizer Reneke at 10:00.

“Many of our chlldren still go to school wearing tattered uniform and some even still walk bare footed. As Africans, the shared responsibility of raising a child was inculcated in us through the adage that says “it takes a village to raise a child and that your child is my child” and that is why tomorrow we will be donating to children who come from disadvantaged families. We know from previous experience that some kids have dropped out of school due to lack of proper uniform and how something as simple as a new pair of school shoes can make a child happy and boost their confidence and we would like to ensure they stay in school,” says MEC Kenetswe Mosenogi.

Members of the media are invited to attend and give coverage to the event.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lesedi Makhubela

Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 062 103 2798

Kesalopa Gill

Director: Informaation Manangement

Cell: 079 548 6352

#GovZAUpdates