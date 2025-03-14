WIN RELEASE | Gatchalian Presses DOE, ERC for Reliable Power Supply Ahead of Summer Heat

PHILIPPINES, March 14 - Press Release

March 14, 2025 Gatchalian Presses DOE, ERC for Reliable Power Supply Ahead of Summer Heat Senator Win Gatchalian urged the Department of Energy and the Energy Regulatory Commission to ensure compliance of generation companies with preventive maintenance schedules to deter disruption of power supply ahead of the expected surge in demand during the summer months. "It is critical that generation companies strictly follow maintenance schedules to ensure the reliability of power supply and prevent costly downtimes," said Gatchalian, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Energy, amid expectations of potential red or yellow alerts during the summer months. Gatchalian made the statement after the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines warned that unplanned plant outages could threaten power supply during the summer months. The senator emphasized that, to prevent such outages, generation companies should conduct regular maintenance to address potential problems and maximize power generation output. "Ang kawalan ng kuryente, lalo na tuwing tag-init, ay nagdudulot ng malawakang epekto sa mga pamilya, negosyo, at buong komunidad," said Gatchalian. He also said that the DOE should increase information, education, and communication on energy efficiency and conservation among consumers. The senator emphasized such campaigns should focus on reducing overall energy consumption, particularly in high-demand areas like Metro Manila. He pointed out that the implementation of efficiency and conservation measures is expected to significantly reduce energy consumption, help ensure sufficiency of supply, and generate savings for consumers. Gatchalian Hinimok ang DOE, ERC na Siguraduhing May Sapat na Kuryente sa Panahon ng Tag-init Hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang Department of Energy at ang Energy Regulatory Commission na tiyakin ang pagsunod ng mga generation company sa mga preventive maintenance schedules upang maiwasan ang pagkagambala sa suplay ng kuryente bago ang inaasahang pagtaas ng demand sa mga buwan ng tag-init. "Napakahalaga na ang generation companies ay mahigpit na sumunod sa mga maintenance schedule upang matiyak na meron tayong maaasahan na suplay ng kuryente at maiwasan ang mga pagkaantala," sabi ni Gatchalian, vice chairperson ng Senate Committee on Energy, sa gitna ng mga inaasahang red o yellow alerts sa mga buwan ng tag-init. Ang pahayag ni Gatchalian ay kasunod ng babala ng National Grid Corporation of the Philippines na kapag tumirik ang mga planta na wala sa plano ay maaaring magbanta sa suplay ng kuryente sa mga buwan ng tag-init. Binigyang-diin ng senador na, para maiwasan ang mga brownout, dapat magsagawa ng regular na maintenance ang mga generation company para matugunan ang mga potensyal na problema at ma-maximize ang power generation output. "Ang kawalan ng kuryente, lalo na tuwing tag-init, ay nagdudulot ng malawakang epekto sa mga pamilya, negosyo, at buong komunidad," ani Gatchalian. Dapat din aniyang dagdagan ng DOE ang impormasyon, edukasyon, at komunikasyon tungkol sa energy efficiency at conservation sa mga konsyumer. Binigyang-diin ng senador na ang kampanyang ito ay dapat nakatuon sa pagbawas sa kabuuang konsumo ng enerhiya, lalo na sa mga lugar na may mataas na demand tulad ng Metro Manila. Ayon pa kay Gatchalian, ang pagpapatupad ng efficiency at conservation measures ay inaasahang makakatulong para mabawasan ang pagkonsumo ng enerhiya, matiyak ang sapat na suplay, at magbigay ng katipiran sa gastusin ng publiko.

