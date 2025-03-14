CBP to close temporary processing facilities after President Trump's leadership leads to historic low border apprehensions

WASHINGTON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) began reducing the number of soft-sided facilities (SSFs) along the southwest land border during the first week of March after President Trump issued executive orders on Jan. 20 that led to historically low apprehensions, saving between $5 and $30 million per month for each facility.

“Due to the unprecedented drop in apprehensions of illegal aliens as a result of President Trump's leadership, CBP is reducing the number of temporary, soft-sided processing facilities where illegal aliens have been held in specific locations along the southwest border,” said Pete Flores, Acting CBP commissioner. “CBP no longer has a need for them as illegal aliens are being quickly removed. The U.S. Border Patrol has full capability to manage the detention of apprehended aliens in its permanent facilities. Manpower and other resources dedicated to temporary processing facilities will be redirected toward other priorities and will speed CBP’s progress in gaining operational control over the southwest border.”

U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) nationwide apprehensions averaged approximately 330 per day in February, the first full month since the President issued new executive orders to secure the border. This is the lowest nationwide average apprehensions in CBP history. Southwest border apprehensions plunged to less than 300 per day.

CBP plans to close SSFs in Donna, North Eagle Pass, and Laredo, Texas as well as in Yuma and Tucson, Arizona. SSFs in San Diego, California and El Paso, Texas currently remain open. USBP is able to detain aliens in its permanent facilities while maintaining custody standards and legal obligations.

In addition to the cost savings, closing the SSFs will allow USBP agents previously assigned to those temporary processing facilities to return to their primary enforcement duties along the border. The savings can be redirected toward other CBP priorities and speed the ability of the agency to gain operational control over the southwest border.

CBP will maintain contracts ensuring medical and caregiver support for in-custody aliens, as needed. As responsible stewards of taxpayer funds, CBP has accordingly reduced the number of contracted medical service providers and caregivers for children for detainees to align with the closure of the SSFs and CBP will continue to assess and adjust capabilities as needed.